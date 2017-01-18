News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners to Offer Resume and Interview Workshops in New York
Expert TRU recruiters available for personalized career consultations at the Hilton New York next week
Specific resume workshops are scheduled at:
Tuesday, January 31 at 4:00 PM
Wednesday, February 1 at 11:00 AM
To register for these workshops or set up a one-on-one consultation, contact Shannon Bock, National Operations Manager, at shannon@trustaffingpartners.com.
"TRU is thrilled to offer multiple interactive workshops for talent in e-discovery and cybersecurity during Legalweek," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "These sessions promise to give practical guidance for improving your resume and interview skills. TRU is deeply committed to improving the health and wealth of the careers and companies we represent. The first step for job seekers is to have a resume that not only appeals to our clients but also represents the best and most accurate reflection of themselves as an individual on paper. TRU's team of recruitment professionals view thousands of resumes a year and can help make yours stand out from the crowd! So, bring your resume and leave with a sharper and more focused CV!"
In addition, the company has partnered with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) to bring a TED-Talk style presentation and town hall Q&A on "The State of the Industry 2017: e-Discovery and Cybersecurity."
The event will feature an introduction and observations by Mary Mack, e-discovery luminary and executive director for ACEDS, followed by a comprehensive past, present and future state analysis of the e-discovery and cybersecurity industries with a specific focus on careers and hiring trends from TRU Staffing Partners CEO and founder Jared Coseglia. There will also be a reception afterwards sponsored by Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a leader in e-discovery services. Registration is available at http://www.aceds.org/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse