 
News By Tag
* TRU Staffing Partners
* Legal
* E-discovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

TRU Staffing Partners to Offer Resume and Interview Workshops in New York

Expert TRU recruiters available for personalized career consultations at the Hilton New York next week
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* TRU Staffing Partners
* Legal
* E-discovery

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces the company's recruitment managers—Annette Habib, Tammy Hutchinson, and Katelyn Heston—will be providing resume workshops and one-on-one personalized career consultation next week at the Hilton New York during Legalweek 2017.

Specific resume workshops are scheduled at:

Tuesday, January 31 at 4:00 PM

Wednesday, February 1 at 11:00 AM

To register for these workshops or set up a one-on-one consultation, contact Shannon Bock, National Operations Manager, at shannon@trustaffingpartners.com.

"TRU is thrilled to offer multiple interactive workshops for talent in e-discovery and cybersecurity during Legalweek," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "These sessions promise to give practical guidance for improving your resume and interview skills. TRU is deeply committed to improving the health and wealth of the careers and companies we represent. The first step for job seekers is to have a resume that not only appeals to our clients but also represents the best and most accurate reflection of themselves as an individual on paper. TRU's team of recruitment professionals view thousands of resumes a year and can help make yours stand out from the crowd! So, bring your resume and leave with a sharper and more focused CV!"

In addition, the company has partnered with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) to bring a TED-Talk style presentation and town hall Q&A on "The State of the Industry 2017: e-Discovery and Cybersecurity." The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the AXA Event & Production Center at 51st Street and 7th Avenue in New York City on January 30 beginning at 6:00 PM.

The event will feature an introduction and observations by Mary Mack, e-discovery luminary and executive director for ACEDS, followed by a comprehensive past, present and future state analysis of the e-discovery and cybersecurity industries with a specific focus on careers and hiring trends from TRU Staffing Partners CEO and founder Jared Coseglia. There will also be a reception afterwards sponsored by Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a leader in e-discovery services. Registration is available at http://www.aceds.org/event/StateofTheIndustry or by visiting the TRU Staffing Partners web site (www.trustaffingpartners.com). Seating is limited and registration is highly recommended.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:TRU Staffing Partners, Legal, E-discovery
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TRU Staffing Partners News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share