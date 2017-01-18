News By Tag
Lang Realty Vs. Zillow, Trulia, & Realtor.com
Three Reasons Why Local Real Estate Companies are Always Better then the Big Data Engines of the National Brands.
Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, and all of the other national real estate websites pull data from hundreds of different MLS sources, along with multiple for sale by owner websites and other real estate listing services. They do not pull data from all of these services daily and the amount of data that they process is huge! This means that you may be looking at the perfect house for sale on their site, but it may already be under contract or sold and that information may appear several days or months later. In a market where homes are selling in a day or two, this information delay could cause a homebuyer who is using their site to miss out on the best properties.
The Second Reason: No Ads!
Annoying Zillow, Trulia, & Realtor.com Advertisements:
The Third Reason: Our Site is Run by Local Pros
No ones knows the South Florida real estate market like Lang Realty. We work in the geographic areas of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Port St. Lucie, and Jensen Beach every single day. Neighborhood history, real-time market data, and home buying / selling processes are all everyday discussions for our local real estate professionals. There are so many details involved with finding the right house that you will always benefit from the experience and advice of a good local REALTOR®. The real estate agents that you find on the national real estate websites are usually on there only because they have paid to be there. If you contact an agent while on one these websites, you are simply rolling the dice and hoping that the person who contacts you back is capable of helping you with one of the largest financial transactions you will make. It's very risky.
Lang Realty provides the highest level of residential real estate services to our clients looking to buy or sell within upscale country club communities and residential neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach County by partnering with the finest real estate agents in the area.
