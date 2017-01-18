News By Tag
A Perfect Blend of Hip Hop in – "That Nigga" by Zay Cutt
Look no further if you were looking for any hip-hop based original. Zay Cutt has come up with his second yet last original rap – "That Nigga" that you must aim for.
"That Nigga" comprises with all the perfect element that one hip hop track must have. This track has already gathered love of many – across the globe. Being this track an original – is the other reason being a raving hit on SoundCloud. The track bespeaks all about – how he grew up in Midwest Area explaining how he had to mature faster and hustle to build a name and reputation for himself as a little kid. It also commutes about how people used to underestimate him and tried to take advantage of his young age.
Just a month has passed – Zay Cutt has arrived on SoundCloud with his amazing tracks – already won the hearts of many. By now he has dropped 2 of his best originals – "Dream Works" and "That Nigga"- of which "That Nigga" is going to be his last upload as originals.
Zay Cutt is all hear to drop amazing remix or feature on. Majority of his tracks are on iTunes, Tidal, Spotify. If you want Zay Cutt to keep making awesome tracks like this, then show some love to his tracks by putting likes, comments and reposts. You can also visit to his official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles as well.
Zay Cutt's last single original – "That Nigga" – is the track you must hear. The track is filled up with all the flavors of hip hop and rap – that one looks for. You amazing vocal, rhythm especially the ending music – makes the track stand out from the rest.
