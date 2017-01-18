DCK Cosmetics Company The Beauty of Confidence

Contact

Stacey Kokell

772-521-6860

Stacey Kokell
772-521-6860
customerservice@dckcosmetics.com

-- Sophistication, flawlessness and elegance are just a few words that define our brand. DCK Cosmetics will grow its core business to include a wide variety of quality makeup and skin care products. We will strive towards providing high-quality products at a competitive price to meet the demands of the industry and our consumer's needs.As a new up-and-coming business, our e-commerce concept is to make shopping for our products more enjoyable and convenient. DCK Cosmetics aims for our makeup and skin care line to become a household name.What makes us different from the competition is that we provide quality makeup at an affordable price. Our products are also hypoallergenic, so it suits every skin type. We have a variety of colors perfect for all skin tones.Enhance your facial features with a dash of makeup from DCK Cosmetics. As an online cosmetics boutique headquartered in Stuart, Florida, it is our goal to make women across the globe feel confident and beautiful once they wear makeup. If interested, do not hesitate to give us a call. We look forward to hearing from you!www.dckcosmetics.com