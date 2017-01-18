News By Tag
DCK Cosmetics Company The Beauty of Confidence
As a new up-and-coming business, our e-commerce concept is to make shopping for our products more enjoyable and convenient. DCK Cosmetics aims for our makeup and skin care line to become a household name.
What makes us different from the competition is that we provide quality makeup at an affordable price. Our products are also hypoallergenic, so it suits every skin type. We have a variety of colors perfect for all skin tones.
Enhance your facial features with a dash of makeup from DCK Cosmetics. As an online cosmetics boutique headquartered in Stuart, Florida, it is our goal to make women across the globe feel confident and beautiful once they wear makeup. If interested, do not hesitate to give us a call. We look forward to hearing from you!
www.dckcosmetics.com
Contact
Stacey Kokell
772-521-6860
customerservice@
