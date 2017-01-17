Resinate Materials Group® Names Spilman Research Fellow

PLYMOUTH, Mich.
- Jan. 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- Resinate Materials Group announced today that Dr. Gary Spilman has been promoted to the position of Research Fellow. "Gary has made a tremendous impact on our Product Development offerings," said Rick Tabor, Resinate Chief Technology Officer. "He is viewed throughout the coatings industry as a technical expert and continues to create innovative polyol products for this market. Gary is a hands-on collaborator, a mentor, teacher and a creative problem solver." Spilman joined Resinate as a Principal Scientist in 2014, after a successful career serving in chemist and scientist positions at several companies, most recently The Dow Chemical Company. Throughout his career, Dr. Spilman has been named on 21 issued patents and has co-authored more than 11 scientific publications. He holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a B.S. in Microbiology from Michigan State University. Dr. Spilman will continue to be located at Resinate's Plymouth, Michigan technology center.About Resinate Materials Group
Resinate Materials Group
is committed to advancing the use of recycled content in specialty polyols, the backbone of materials such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and foams. Since 2007, Resinate has been innovating ways to divert landfill waste, extend the lifecycle of finite resources, and upcycle used molecules into valuable green chemistry solutions.
.