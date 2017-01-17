Country(s)
TeamLogic IT Earns Respected Technology Industry Credential
CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark™ signifies commitment to industry best practices
"Earning this credential identifies TeamLogic IT as a business that meets or exceeds the best business practices the IT industry has to offer," said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. "This includes managed services agreements, standard operating procedures, systems and tools for delivering services and general business operations."
The Trustmark was developed by CompTIA, the non-profit association for the information technology industry, in collaboration with industry experts and leaders, to identify businesses that have made a commitment to the highest levels of integrity and sustained service quality.
"We are quite honored to achieve this prestigious Trustmark award," says Jon Simms, President and CEO of TeamLogic IT. "We have always put our customers first through our methodologies, best practices and commitment to service excellence. It is great to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to client satisfaction."
To earn the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark, TeamLogic IT was evaluated on several aspects of their business operations, including organizational structure, technology tools and systems they utilize, standard operating procedures and IT service specific activities. The company also committed to abiding by a code of conduct and provided customer references.
Visit CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark to learn more.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a leading provider of advanced IT management services for small- to medium-sized companies (SMBs). With locations across the country, TeamLogic IT provides managed services, computer consulting, and support services focused on helping companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. Thousands of companies have turned to TeamLogic IT as their trusted "IT Advisor." Visit us at www.TeamLogicIT.com/
Contact
Adrienne Wong
Partner, TeamLogic IT of Mountain View
***@teamlogicit.com
