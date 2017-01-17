TeamLogic IT Earns Respected Technology Industry Credential CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark™ signifies commitment to industry best practices MS Trustmark MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- TeamLogic IT of Mountain View, a leading outsourced IT service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced today it has received the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark™, a respected industry credential that signifies its adherence to best practices for technology service delivery and customer service excellence.



"Earning this credential identifies TeamLogic IT as a business that meets or exceeds the best business practices the IT industry has to offer," said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. "This includes managed services agreements, standard operating procedures, systems and tools for delivering services and general business operations."



The Trustmark was developed by



"We are quite honored to achieve this prestigious Trustmark award," says Jon Simms, President and CEO of TeamLogic IT. "We have always put our customers first through our methodologies, best practices and commitment to service excellence. It is great to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to client satisfaction."



To earn the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark, TeamLogic IT was evaluated on several aspects of their business operations, including organizational structure, technology tools and systems they utilize, standard operating procedures and IT service specific activities. The company also committed to abiding by a code of conduct and provided customer references.



Visit



About TeamLogic IT



TeamLogic IT is a leading provider of advanced IT management services for small- to medium-sized companies (SMBs). With locations across the country, TeamLogic IT provides managed services, computer consulting, and support services focused on helping companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. Thousands of companies have turned to TeamLogic IT as their trusted "IT Advisor." Visit us at www.TeamLogicIT.com/ MountainViewCA or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ TeamlogicIT.MtnViewCA/ .



Contact

Adrienne Wong

Partner, TeamLogic IT of Mountain View

***@teamlogicit.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12615132/1 Adrienne WongPartner, TeamLogic IT of Mountain View End -- TeamLogic IT of Mountain View, a leading outsourced IT service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced today it has received the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark™, a respected industry credential that signifies its adherence to best practices for technology service delivery and customer service excellence."Earning this credential identifies TeamLogic IT as a business that meets or exceeds the best business practices the IT industry has to offer," said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. "This includes managed services agreements, standard operating procedures, systems and tools for delivering services and general business operations."The Trustmark was developed by CompTIA , the non-profit association for the information technology industry, in collaboration with industry experts and leaders, to identify businesses that have made a commitment to the highest levels of integrity and sustained service quality."We are quite honored to achieve this prestigious Trustmark award," says Jon Simms, President and CEO of TeamLogic IT. "We have always put our customers first through our methodologies, best practices and commitment to service excellence. It is great to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to client satisfaction."To earn the CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark, TeamLogic IT was evaluated on several aspects of their business operations, including organizational structure, technology tools and systems they utilize, standard operating procedures and IT service specific activities. The company also committed to abiding by a code of conduct and provided customer references.Visit CompTIA Managed Services Trustmark to learn more.TeamLogic IT is a leading provider of advanced IT management services for small- to medium-sized companies (SMBs). With locations across the country, TeamLogic IT provides managed services, computer consulting, and support services focused on helping companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. Thousands of companies have turned to TeamLogic IT as their trusted "IT Advisor." Visit us at www.TeamLogicIT.com/MountainViewCA or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TeamlogicIT.MtnViewCA/ Source : TeamLogic IT of Mountain View Email : ***@teamlogicit.com Posted By : ***@teamlogicit.com Tags : Computers and Networks , It Consulting , Managed It Services Industry : Technology Location : Mountain View - California - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

