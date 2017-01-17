 
Dr. Robert Madden has become a member of the Spear Southwest Metro Study Club

 
LITTLETON, Colo. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Southwest Family Dentistry is proud to announce that Dr. Robert Madden has become a member of the Spear Southwest Metro Study Club.

Later this year Dr. Madden will join other members of the Study Club at the Spear Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona for a 14 hour dental seminar. The Spear Southwest Metro Study Club meets once a month to discuss a variety topics pertaining to delivery of dental treatments and current dental treatment technology.

The study club members collaborate and discuss actual cases, which will, subsequently, advance each member's expertise and the growth of their practice. Some of the sessions will also involve staff members from Southwest Family Dentistry.

About: Dr. Robert Madden of Southwest Family Dentistry is a highly trained and experienced family dentist. Dr. Madden and his staff are highly trained in the delivery of a wide range of dental services, and they care about improving the health and lifestyle of their patients.

For more information about Southwest Family Dentistry visit southwestfamilydentistry.com.

Contact
Robert Madden, D.D.S.
Southwest Family Dentistry
***@officite.com
End
Source:Southwest Family Dentistry
Email:***@officite.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Dentist
Industry:Health
Location:littleton - Colorado - United States
Click to Share