2016 Most Listened to Podcast Internet Radio Shows Announced by SLMA Radio
LYNDEN, Wash. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- SLMA Radio, a podcast/live radio program on the Funnel Radio Channel, announced their list of its most listened-to live shows and podcasts of the 50 programs broadcast in 2016. These shows are judged by the 'listener count' of all people who accessed and downloaded, or listened to, the programs last year.
James Obermayer, senior producer, said "These guests on SLMA Radio solve large sales and marketing problems, and our talk radio format is a type of long-form storytelling that they enjoy. The list below is in order of the most-listened-
1. How to get a 60% Increase in Conversions to Forecast! Peter Gracey – Quota Factory
2. How to Get a Website to Deliver Leads (Not Just Traffic) Lena Requist – Ontraport
3. How to Implement Sales Lead Automation Gabe Buck – Clickpoint
4. Women, if You Want to Achieve More, DO Something About It Bonnie Crater- Full Circle Insights, and Jeanne Hopkins - Ipswitch
5. Dirty Little Secrets of the Sales Training Industry Patricia Fripp
6. Prioritizing Sales Management for Success: Three Essentials for Increased Sales Mike Weinberg
7. 5 Quick Ways to Get a Meeting with Anyone Stu Heinecke – Author
8. The Four Things Every CEO Needs to Know About Sales Management Andy Paul
9. The Single Biggest Mistake Every Salesperson Makes Jeff Smith – Lead Monetization Solutions
10.Sales Management Simplified Mike Weinberg
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 300-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include an active 'opinionated' blog, recognition for the '20 Women Leaders to Watch in Sales Lead Management,' and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 351 episodes and 87,600 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of seven marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.
Media Contact
James Obermayer
3609331259
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
