Hit Western Superpower Holt Holds Up The Top 100 With #1 Bestseller On The Charts

One of the biggest success stories of 2016—A.H. Holt—has scored her first #1 bestseller on the Amazon Western bestseller charts. "High Plains Fort" has achieved a platinum sales certificate from her publisher.

-- It was announced by the publicity office of Outlaws Publishing that Outlaws Western author A.H. Holt has achieved her first number one bestseller with the company. Holt who held the #2 spot for an unprecedented four week run now has one of the bestselling Westerns of 2017.The book tells the story of a cowboy who rides west to find a new life for himself and his beloved Amelia. Justin faces murderers on the trail. In Bent's Fort, he finds friends, but also a traitor planning to take the fort with the help of the Comanche. Warned, he prepares the fort and its people for the attack.Both Holt's previous book, "Ten in Texas," and her current release, "High Plains Fort," were released in late 2016. Both books are now occupying the top twenty of the Western bestseller lists.Outlaws Chairman J.C. Hulsey was quoted as saying, "I knew from the beginning A.H. Holt was star material. She's shining brightly and will continue to do so. The only question we have is—how long will it be before fans are clamoring for another book?"Both Holt Western novels are available on Amazon. You can learn more about Outlaws Publishing and A.H. Holt by visiting their official website www.outlawspublishing.com.