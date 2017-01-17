News By Tag
New from Down & Out Books: THE LAST COLLAR by Lawrence Kelter and Frank Zafiro
"THE LAST COLLAR was a pleasure to publish," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "The authors were terrific to work with and the result is a unique and compelling crime novel that will appeal to a broad audience of readers."
About THE LAST COLLAR …
The demons that drive John "Mocha" Moccia to obsess, to put absolutely everyone under a microscope, and scratch away at every last clue, make him the best hardnosed detective in Brooklyn homicide. But these same demons may very well write the final chapter in his career.
He isn't the kind of detective to take no for an answer, but in his most recent case answers are damn hard to come by. Partnered with the conscientious Detective Matt Winslow, Mocha endeavors to solve the murder of the wealthy and beautiful Jessica Shannon, a woman who had every reason to live.
As Mocha and Winslow strive to push forward the hands of time and solve the murder, their imposing lieutenant breathes down their necks, suspects are scarce, and all of the evidence seems to be a dead end.
With the last precious grains of sand falling through the hourglass, Mocha pushes ever forward, determined to make an arrest, even if it means this collar will be his last.
Praise for THE LAST COLLAR …
"One of the most difficult tasks in constructing works of crime fiction is to develop protagonists who are somewhat true to life, meaning they are not the perfect white knights often portrayed in novels. In The Last Collar, Kelter and Zafiro accomplished that feat by creating gritty detectives who will never be confused for choir boys." —J.J. Hensley, author of Resolve, Measure Twice, and Chalk's Outline
"Not all police procedurals are created equal. Some reach beyond the standard clichés. The Last Collar delivers what we expect and much more. Writing that is clean, fast and decisive. Snappy dialogue, cops cracking wise in a funny back and forth. We are also there as larger personal questions are asked of [one of the detectives]. So yes, we want our Ed McBain procedural, and it is delivered. Collaborating authors Lawrence Kelter and Frank Zafiro add the unexpected, a little John Donne to the mix. Highly recommended."
Meet the Authors …
Lawrence Kelter never expected to be a writer. In fact, he was voted the student least likely to step foot in a library. Well, times change, and he has now authored several novels including the internationally bestselling Stephanie Chalice and Chloe Mather Thriller Series. He's lived in the Metro New York area most of his life and relies primarily on familiar locales for story settings. He does his best to make each novel quickly paced and crammed full of twists, turns, and laughs. Please keep up with him at LawrenceKelter.com.
Frank Zafiro was a police officer in Spokane, Washington, from 1993 to 2013. He retired as a captain. He is the author of numerous crime novels, including the River City novels and the Stefan Kopriva series. This is his first novel with Lawrence Kelter. In addition to writing, Frank teaches leadership and other law enforcement topics to police officers and college students alike. He lives in Redmond, Oregon with his wife Kristi, dogs Richie and Wiley, and a very self-assured cat named Pasta. He is an avid hockey fan and a tortured guitarist. You can keep up with Frank at FrankZafiro.com.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
