News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Τhe first practical Luxury Branding Guide from world's first luxury olive oil creator
"The 11 Steps to a Luxury Brand" ground-breaking e-book by Giorgos Kolliopoulos now available on Amazon
The innovative e-book is called "The 11 Steps to a Luxury Brand - The First Practical Luxury Branding Guide in the world" and is revealing the way to apply Extreme Value Added to an idea and create a unique Luxury Brand that can last for decades.
From his own field-tested strategies, Giorgos managed to identify the 4 Key Secrets that are essential to every Luxury Brand and has found the 11 exact Steps to create one.
It's an easy "step by step" guide to help every entrepreneur armed with extraordinary vision, passion for excellence and artistic design achieve his/her road to success. Out from Amazon (Kindle edition).
312 pages, €9.90, Tropos Branding, www.amazon.com
For any media enquiries please contact, press@speironcompany.com, tropos@tropos.gr or giorgos.kollio@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse