January 2017
Τhe first practical Luxury Branding Guide from world's first luxury olive oil creator

"The 11 Steps to a Luxury Brand" ground-breaking e-book by Giorgos Kolliopoulos now available on Amazon
 
 
PALLINI, Greece - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Entrepreneur Giorgos Kolliopoulos, Founder & CEO of Speiron (www.speironcompany.com) and creator of λ /lambda/, the first luxury olive oil in the world, has now published his first e-book on his entrepreneurial journey in the Luxury Sector.

The innovative e-book is called "The 11 Steps to a Luxury Brand - The First Practical Luxury Branding Guide in the world" and is revealing the way to apply Extreme Value Added to an idea and create a unique Luxury Brand that can last for decades.

From his own field-tested strategies, Giorgos managed to identify the 4 Key Secrets that are essential to every Luxury Brand and has found the 11 exact Steps to create one.

It's an easy "step by step" guide to help every entrepreneur armed with extraordinary vision, passion for excellence and artistic design achieve his/her road to success. Out from Amazon (Kindle edition).

312 pages, €9.90, Tropos Branding, www.amazon.com

For any media enquiries please contact, press@speironcompany.com, tropos@tropos.gr or giorgos.kollio@gmail.com
