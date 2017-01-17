 
Industry News





Jay Maz's LAX – Great Production with All New Instruments, Says Fans

Soundcloud has released fabulous news for hip hop music enthusiasts. Now, rap or hip hop fans can listen to Jay Maz' LAX and groove with beats and instruments!
 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- New hip hop singer Jay Maz is creating buzz amongst listeners in soundcloud. His new flagship single LAX (Prod. Prodlem) is composed on the basis of hip hop musical genre. He highlights the lyrical art. The complete song introduces sleek beats. The breakdown, variations and catchy hook have created it a lot of enticing to crowd. Soundcloud is recently receiving huge range of audiences and Jay Maz is one of the reasons. The young and impressive singer will simply topple over alternative musicians in soundcloud.

Jay Maz takes inspiration from the old singers. He is an intelligent writer. Young hip hop music enthusiasts are very excited to hear from him once more. The new track LAX is splendidly composed. It has already become popular amongst the musicians. The creativity and talent of Jay Maz let him cultivate his sound. Apart from LAX, Jay Maz is preparing to launch other rap songs in soundcloud.

This aspiring hip hop star Jay Maz is quickly gaining high praise from the web audiences. The musician is god-gifted and his main focus is his art. The new song LAX is making craze amongst the listeners. Jay Maz is inventive and he desires to redefine the hip hop culture. This musician showcases his huge talent in blending hip hop, pop and rap altogether. He encompasses a distinctive vogue that marks him totally different from others. The young music enthusiasts get a lot of inspiration from this rockstar.

Jay Maz's music takes a new direction and approach. Also, he is extremely imaginative. Remixes and variations within the song make it enticing. Jay Maz desires to secure the highest place in music industry. He desires to achieve the zenith of success. His vocal performance is worth of playing back on repeat. Anyone will reach this new rap star through soundcloud. Additionally, fans may follow him on instagram.

For more song visit our link : https://soundcloud.com/davis4598/lax-1st-mix
