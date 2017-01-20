 
Black Women in Europe™ Social Media Group Aims to Empower with Information

Multi-award winning blog forms a non-profit in Sweden. Aims to empower black women in Europe to succeed in media, journalism, and entrepreneurship.
 
 
BWIE logo
BWIE logo
GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In a year that marked 10 years of blog posts on the Black Women in Europe™ Blog it's founder, Adrianne George, quietly formed the Black Women in Europe™ Social Media Group (BWIESMG) non-profit seated in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"At the end of 2010 I was asked my future plans and said I would like to formalize a non-profit that would enable me to share information across Europe even easier, more efficiently and with the purpose of ensuring that black women have access to information they need", George reflects. "It sounded vague at the time but I knew information is power", she concludes.

Black Women in Europe™ Social Media Group has a three-pronged mission to facilitate the sharing of positive news about black women through an award-winning platform; maintaining a directory of organizations across Europe that support black women, and providing scholarships for black women in Europe to study media, journalism, and entrepreneurship. "We are in the process of building the directory. Submissions are welcome to contact@bwiesmg.org", George adds.

The BWIESMG has a board of 7 women and 2 men and pulls on their experience in the non-profit, travel journalism, photography, poetry, education, dance, entertainment, design, health and beauty sectors along with government experience and expertise in entrepreneurship, corporate and private business, communications and event planning among others.

"I am excited to do the hard work of building and upholding our 3 pillars", George declares. "When women succeed so do their families and communities".

http://bwiesmg.org

Adrianne George
***@bwiesmg.org
Black Women in Europe™ Social Media Group
Email:***@bwiesmg.org
Media, Journalism, Entrepreneurship
Non-profit
Gothenburg - Goteborg - Sweden
Subject:Companies
