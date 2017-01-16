 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


"The Mistletoe Run – Part 1" by Margaret Loxley is published

This is a scandalous storyline that would suit Jackie Collins
 
 
THE MISTLETOE RUN - Part 1 - cover
THE MISTLETOE RUN - Part 1 - cover
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN #978-1541261563

"The Mistletoe Run – Part 1" by Margaret Loxley

About the Book:

Laura Gee leaves school at fifteen and gains employment as a secretary based in the Naval Dockyard in Plymouth. The first Christmas, she takes part in the Mistletoe Run and falls in love with an officer and all she knows is that he is married.

She takes a temporary transfer to Southampton and finds she is to be working for the officer she was in love with. Eventually, he asks her out and she spends the whole night with him making passionate love.

She never goes back to her bedsit but moves in with him, although they live in the same house as Sarah, his ex-wife, who is disabled and has severe mental problems. He wants to marry Laura as soon as he can and arranges it for February.

Excerpt from the Book:

"We were told by the ex-naval secretaries that the last Friday before Christmas, naval officers from all different parts of the country gathered at Plymouth for a drunken reunion and after their lunch they sought out the office girls for a kiss under the mistletoe. So on that same day after lunch, the office girls always finished work and had a party so they were ready for what they called the 'Mistletoe Run'. All the girls were given a number and the officers who wanted to be kissed under the mistletoe and were given matching numbers.

This year, because there were no longer any naval secretaries, it would fall on us new girls; however, we still had not gotten the full quota, so some of the old secretaries said they would come and help out. We all got together around lunchtime for a party to get us in the mood and high spirits for the drunken sailors. Well, officers. I assumed because it was an Officers Reunion they would all be older men short, fat, bald, well over the hill. If it brought a bit of happiness to the poor old souls, what did it matter? It was Christmas and I was certainly in high spirits. I was not sure what I had been drinking but it flowed like water!"

Amazon reviews:

5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/customer-reviews/R3FN65R2RLN0...)  A scandalous story!

By Wordly Traveller (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/pdp/profile/A1YRJF2S6TE6LV/re...) on 16 January 2017

Format: Paperback

I enjoyed this adult novel, which is the first of two parts.  It reminded me of a really good Jackie Collins book - with sex, sinners and scandal.

When a fifteen year-old girl falls in love with a married Naval officer on her first Mistletoe Run, she ends up working with him in the same office, and eventually they get together and make love.  She moves in with him and his mentally and physically disabled ex-wife.  They arrange to get married, and there is much that she finds out about him along the way.

If you like a good scandalous read, this book is for you!

"The Mistletoe Run – Part 1" by Margaret Loxley is available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Mistletoe-Run-Part-1/dp/1541261569

This engrossing story can also be downloaded as an e-book from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Mistletoe-Run-Part-1-ebook/dp/B01NCT2VHQ

Press/Media Contact Details:

Contact:  Darin Jewell

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

London, UK

darin@theinspiragroup.com

tel. UK +208 292 5163

The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
Source:The Inspira Group
Email:***@theinspiragroup.com Email Verified
Click to Share