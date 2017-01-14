 
The Chalk Cap: One Hat for EVERYTHING!

 
 
www.ChalkCap.com
ATLANTA - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- People all over the country are expressing themselves in a big way this month -- whether it's about football playoffs, the Presidential Inaugural, or reaffirming a new year's resolution.

Chalk Caps is the perfect way to show the world what's on your mind at any given time. Chalk Caps give you the unique opportunity to express yourself daily by writing whatever you want on your hat. The mini chalk surface on your cap allows you to write with a chalk marker and easily erase with a wipe cloth.

Crystal Ermon the creator of the first-ever Chalk Caps, said "I wanted to create something that has never been done before. I love accessories and this one lets you really express yourself. Chalk Caps combines the flexibility of sharing daily thoughts on social media with real-life accessories."

Use Chalk Caps to express your mood for the day. They can be used to show your support for a political campaign, candidate or movement. You can promote a business with a chalk hat by writing your company's website. Major sports fans can put a chalk hat to work with witty sayings about other teams or favorite players.

The chalk hat is multipurpose and it's cost efficient. Chalk Caps eliminate the need to buy multiple hats that display different words, just get one hat to do the job.

To learn more:
Website: https://www.chalkcap.com/
Video: https://youtu.be/QGt29VwSDyc


Instagram: instagram.com/Thechalkcap
Email: TheChalkCap@gmail.com

Crystal Ermon
***@gmail.com
