Donahue Manufacturing Introduces New Flatbed with Hydraulic Dovetail
Adding to a long line of innovative trailer options, Donahue Manufacturing introduces the new HF-35HD Flatbed with a Hydraulic Dovetail.
Incorporating a complete on-board electric over hydraulic system, the HF-35HD can be controlled by either switches on the gooseneck or a wired remote so operations can be monitored at the rear of the trailer. Hydraulic jack, tandem underbody toolboxes, cleated driving areas on the dovetail and safety locks ensure both convenient and safe operation.
The HF-35HD joins a long line of unique trailer options, such as the recently released Detachable Flatbed. Standard trailer lines include Implement Carriers, Expandable Flatbeds, and Swather Carriers as well as a full line of Stock Trailers, Flatbeds and Utility Trailers.
Please visit our website, www.DonahueTrailers.com for a product overview of all features and options.
Contact Information:
Phone: 800-457-7406
Fax: 620-732-3711
Website: www.donahuetrailers.com
Contact:
Doug Kjellin
doug@donahuetrailers.com
