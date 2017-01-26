 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Donahue Manufacturing Introduces New Flatbed with Hydraulic Dovetail

Adding to a long line of innovative trailer options, Donahue Manufacturing introduces the new HF-35HD Flatbed with a Hydraulic Dovetail.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Donahue Manufacturing HF-35HD
Donahue Manufacturing HF-35HD
DURHAM, Kan. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Donahue Manufacturing remains committed to providing the best trailer options available.  The new hydraulic dovetail trailer eliminates the need for flip-over or pull-out ramps.  The ten foot hinged dovetail can be lowered to the ground or brought four degrees above level with a simple push of a button.  With an 8,000 pound lift capacity and 4,000 pound hauling capacity, the hydraulic dovetail can handle a wide range of equipment and loads.

Incorporating a complete on-board electric over hydraulic system, the HF-35HD can be controlled by either switches on the gooseneck or a wired remote so operations can be monitored at the rear of the trailer.  Hydraulic jack, tandem underbody toolboxes, cleated driving areas on the dovetail and safety locks ensure both convenient and safe operation.

The HF-35HD joins a long line of unique trailer options, such as the recently released Detachable Flatbed. Standard trailer lines include Implement Carriers, Expandable Flatbeds, and Swather Carriers as well as a full line of Stock Trailers, Flatbeds and Utility Trailers.

Please visit our website, www.DonahueTrailers.com for a product overview of all features and options.

Contact Information:
Phone: 800-457-7406
Fax: 620-732-3711
Website: www.donahuetrailers.com

Contact:
Doug Kjellin
doug@donahuetrailers.com

End
Donahue Manufacturing, LLC News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share