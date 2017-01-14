Notionpress proudly presents author Shiv Nirula with his captivating book 'The Karma Chip'

End

--It's a Friday and it's time for you to leave for home. You're an avid reader and the much awaited weekend is here. What do you do? Look for an intriguing book to immerse yourself into? Well, if you're someone like this, here's a book that you should pick up. Titled, the book offers an entertaining read that will keep you hooked throughout and leave you wanting for more in the end. Written by Shiv Nirula, the book is the first of a 12-series franchisewaiting to hit the market. The book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.The book by Shiv is all about the adventures of Jace Judson and his friends, as they set out on a mission against an unstoppable force. Jace Judson has a perfect life. He is the son of a genius scientist and is the sports captain of Nano High. A favorite in school, he dates his dream girl Pamela. Everything in his life seems to go smooth until the day arrives. His entire world turns upside down when his parents are arrested by the British Anti-terrorist Squad for illegally supplying weapons to an extremist group.Daniel Judson, Jace's father, is taken to a prison in an unknown region. However, before he leaves, Daniel leaves a message for Jace stating him to reach a lab that contains some lethal and deadly secrets. What is the Miracle lab? What has it to offer the world and Jace? What is the mystical Karma Chip all about? Will Jace make it to his father? Hop on the ride along with Jace, as he travels along treacherous paths and encounters villains stronger than him. Gear up for, gear for one ride of a lifetime. Grab your copy today.Shiv Nirula is a maverick entrepreneur and owner of several flourishing & trendsetting businesses in diverse fields such as technology, theme designs & hospitality. Unable to fully satisfy his creative genius, he has diverted his energies into writing a technology-driven adventure series with his protagonist Jace Judson in the center. So embark with him in this fanciful adventure series and see Jace Judson develop as the super weapon the world needs.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.