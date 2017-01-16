News By Tag
Here We Grow Again - New Oakville Toastmasters Club Launches January 25th!
Calling all Oakville Residence! District 86 Toastmasters Club Growth Director Glynis D'souza DTM is excited to announce the launch of the newest Toastmasters Club in Oakville, Ontario.
At Toastmasters, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Each meeting gives everyone an opportunity to practice:
• Conducting Meetings - Members learn how to plan and conduct meetings.
• Giving Impromptu Speeches - Members present one-to-two minute, impromptu speechs on assigned topics.
• Presenting Prepared Speeches - Members present speeches based on projects from manuals in Toastmasters' proven communication and/or leadership programs. Projects cover topics such as speaking, organization, vocal variety, language, gestures and persuasion.
• Offering Constructive Evaluation - Every prepared speaker is assigned an evaluator who identifies speech strengths and offers suggestions for improvement.
Want to lead and succeed? In Toastmasters members learn leadership skills by organizing and conducting meetings and by completing projects in the leadership manuals. Projects address skills such as listening, planning, motivation and team building and give members the opportunity to practice them. Just as Toastmasters members earn to speak by speaking, they learn leadership by leading.
Join us Wednesday January 25, 2017 at Iroquois Ridge High School to experience the Toastmaster program first hand. Our meeting starts at 7:30p.m. and runs until 9:30p.m.
Location Address: 1123 Glenashton Drive, Oakville, ON L6H 5M1.
Need more information?
About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Sault Ste Marie in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Contact Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016 - 2017
***@toastmasters86.org
