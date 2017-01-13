 
Industry News





A Xpert Window Tinting Provides Automotive Detailing Services

 
WELLINGTON, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- There is little doubt that the South Florida sun is extremely dangerous. Whether it is casting an obnoxious glare on your car's window, or burning the skin of a loved one, it can cause a lot of trouble in a hurry. However, the right window tinting and film protection project from A Xpert Window Tinting can improve your situation. And, because the health and safety of your family is always a top priority, there is no reason to hesitate before getting the process started.

In addition to keeping you safe from the sun, A Xpert Window Tinting also provides automotive detailing services. You can receive clay bar treatment, buffing and waxing, headlight restoration, and more. They know how much your car means to you, but there is a reason why car enthusiasts from all around the area trust their vehicles to A Xpert Window Tinting. They are confident in the work provided, and they know their automobile is in capable hands.

Don't wait another minute to get your window tinting, paint protection film, or automotive detailing project underway. Contact A Xpert Window Tinting, today, and get things started.

For more information visit http://www.axpertwindowtinting.com or call (561) 676-0798.
Source:A Xpert Window Tinting
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Window tinting Wellington, Window film protection, Commercial Window Tinting
Industry:Automotive
Location:Wellington - Florida - United States
