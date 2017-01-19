Country(s)
Was General George Armstrong Custer Assassinated?
Assassinating Custer is Book One of The Disclosure Files. Based on the never before published Manuscript of William D. Nugent who fought and survived the Battle of Little Bighorn. Guy Lozier has released his 4th novel. Presenting new history changing information about the Battle of Little Bighorn, acclaimed author Guy Lozier delves into questions arising from William's manuscript.
"I was approached by an actor from one of my movies who asked me to take a look at a manuscript. It blew my mind. This information was history changing. After digging through information for nearly a year, I found more than I could have bargained for," Guy replied when asked why he chose to write this novel.
Did President Grant's Administration funnel repeating rifles to the Indians to set up a False Flag Event?
Did General Sheridan order General Terry to stop preventing miners from sneaking onto Indian Lands to mine gold?
Did General Crook purposely attack peaceful Cheyenne Indians to stir them up?
Were there meetings in the White House to plan a Secret War?
Was President Grant's Administration considered the most corrupt one of the 19th century?
Why did General Custer Arrest President Grant's son?
Why did General Custer testify against President Grant's brother?
Why did President Grant's son call General Custer a liar in the press?
Did President Grant send geologists onto Indian Land illegally to search for gold?
Did members of President Grant's Administration hide documents proving the Indians' innocence of the lies told in the press by Grant's Administration?
Why did Captain Benteen & Major Reno refuse to follow their orders given to them by General Custer concerning the Battle of Little Bighorn?
Why did General Terry, General Crook, Major Reno, and Captain Benteen lie about the Battle of Little Bighorn?
Why did General Terry withhold his forces from the Battle of Little Bighorn while Major Reno and Captain Benteen were fighting for their lives?
Was General Custer married to two women?
Did General Custer have two sons?
Did General Custer free an Indian woman from one of his scouts who was about to rape and kill her right before the Battle of Little Bighorn started?
All these questions and more are discussed in the novel...
