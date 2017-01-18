Country(s)
Stem Cell Treatment for Endstage Heart failure - 10yr Follow Up
Heart Failure Patient treated with Stem Cells continues to exceed expectations 10 years later.
That's when he decided to be treated. Dr. Zannos Grekos, a Fellowship Trained Cardiologist, oversaw the procedure. The Patient's own Stem cells were processed and then injected back into the heart which greatly improved heart function.The patient had amazing improvements. The Cardiac Ejection Fraction became normal and now 10 years later Neim Malo continues to exceed expectations. His daughters have now married and he has grandchildren to play with. For a closer look at Neim's journey watch the video made about him. (Watch Video)
Regenocyte, is a medical group that specializes in treating patients with their own stem cells and has had vast experience in this arena. Since the stem cells come from the patient there is no rejection or side effects. Stem Cells are highly successful in treating patients with limited options. If you would like to find out more, please contact us and we would be happy to discuss the treatment options available.
