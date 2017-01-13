Income Property Organization says strong multi-family real estate market will continue

Pointe O Woods

End

-- One of Michigan's leading customized brokerage companies says it is experiencing continued growth with demand for the sale of multi-family units now as strong as it has ever been.Income Property Organization (http://www.incomepo.com/)(IPO), headed by Greg Coulter, broker/managing member, said October saw the largest sales volume in the organization's 18-year history. Total sales for 2016 were up 30 percent compared with 2015, a year which was record-setting."Demand for apartment communities in the area is as strong as ever," said Coulter.Even beyond Michigan, the trend in growth is strong, with the number of transactions and the average price-per-unit having broken records year-over-year.Data from Real Capital Analytics, an industry expert, shows growth every year since the Great Recession of 2009, from approximately 1,757 properties to 7,230 in 2015."Even more remarkable is the fact that the current nationwide prices are on average 33 percent higher than the previous all-time high attained in 2007," said Coulter, referring to data from Moody's Investor Service.Coulter expects the outlook to remain strong throughout 2017."It appears that operating fundamentals are going to be very strong for the foreseeable future," he said. "While some geopolitical or major economic event could catapult us back into a recession in the near term, apartment owners have one thing going for them that other real estate investors don't: people will always need a place to live."Coulter recommends looking for buying opportunities in this environment."You can't go wrong being a buyer right now, given the strength of operating fundamentals coupled with all-time low interest rates and the potential volatility of equities and bonds," said Coulter.Income Property Organization in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. offers customized brokerage services that are designed to meet the specific needs of a wide range of clients -- private owners as well as institutional investors -- who want to buy or sell income property. To learn more or inquire about multi-family investment opportunities, visit www.incomepo.com or contact Greg Coulter at (248) 932-0300.