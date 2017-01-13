News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ServiceMaster by Williams Expands Service Area to Include Hampshire County Massachusetts
Servicemaster by Williams Recently Acquires SeviceMaster of Northampton
ServiceMaster by Williams is a locally owned franchise and has been serving both residential and commercial customers with water & fire damage emergencies for over 30 years in Worcester and Franklin Counties of Massachusetts. In 2016, they expanded their service area to include Hampshire County.
Owner Rob Williams states," We are very excited to add Hampshire County to our service area. We will continue to bring the same high quality disaster restoration services and customer support that homeowners and business owners have come to depend on for over 50 years with the ServiceMaster Brand."
With the ServiceMaster Restore® Brand comes the assurance of proper equipment, service standards & training that is part of the ServiceMaster core value of providing restoration services with the utmost integrity and understanding.
ServiceMaster by Williams is IICRC Certified, has an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau, received a 100% NPS® Customer Satisfaction Rating and is the only MIIA Approved Restoration Company in Worcester & Franklin Counties of Massachusetts.
For a list of their full service area for restoration services, click here:http://servicemasterrestorebywilliams.com/
For more information call 1-800-835-6591 or visit their website: http://servicemasterrestorebywilliams.com
Contact
Rob Williams
1-877-721-7470
***@smbywilliams.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse