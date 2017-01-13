Country(s)
Industry News
Design your own leggings wholesale | Custom design wholesale leggings at HUALLEN
Customized Design & Working And private brand Wholesale for HUALLEN. Customized design leggings, we will charge the corresponding material costs, but the sample costs will be returned and give you corresponding discounts after place an order.
Figure-crafted from breathable fabrics such as Lycra and cotton, AK ALIEN sports leggings always provides you with the much needed warmth when you`re on the go, allowing you to ditch the bulky and non-fitting sweatpants, hence improving your performance.
Our array of styles; from simple, floral, printed to graphic themed leggings and a range of unique colors offers you the ultimate fusion of function and fashion. It allows you to team Akalien sports leggings with a loose fitting long tee for an eclipsing look or a crop top to show off the edgy side of your personality or rather your efforts in the gym.
The versatility of our sports leggings know no bounds, whatever shape or size you are, be sure to find a perfect match at HUALLEN INDUSTRIAL. For the pear shaped bodies with curves on their hips, you can now perfect pair of AK ALIEN sports legging that does not dig into your waist but rather aids in accentuating your figure. With us, it`s time to say goodbye to the dreading readjusting of your leggings.
To the sporting aficionados, it's always important to purchase a form-fitting pair of tights that won't budge or shift position while doing squats or other multi-joint movements, and this is the reason I recommend you to get a pair of our leggings if you`re tired of having to realign your gear every now and then.
AK ALIEN sports legging by far are the most stunning fitness leggings, not just because of their pocket friendly prices, particularly when purchased on a wholesale basis here at HUALLEN INDUSTRIAL but also of their super-absorbent nature. The leggings can keep perspiration level within control. Similarly, they are able to keep the body temperatures within the limit of tolerance.
wholesale leggings for HUALLEN's advantage:
HUALLEN provides the customer greater profit space with competitive price, ability is the foundation of confidence as manufacturers. Favourable prices do not mean that it is the inferior goods, HL from fabric production to the production of leggings are in the capacity of manufacturing factory, so 88% polyester and 12% spandex components with high quality products,we provide affordable price too.
Contact
Sportswear outdoor fabric products manager Hank
***@sportswearmfg.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse