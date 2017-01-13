 
News By Tag
* Onslow Women's Health Fund
* Bunco Fundraiser
* Raising Green forthe Girls
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Onslow Women's Health Fund Hosts 10th Annual Raising Green for the Girls Bunco Tournament

Onslow Women's Health Fund (OWHF) "Raising Green for the Girls" bunco fundraiser rolls in to 10th year
 
 
OWHF, A United Way Community Fund
OWHF, A United Way Community Fund
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onslow Women's Health Fund
Bunco Fundraiser
Raising Green forthe Girls

Industry:
Event

Location:
Jacksonville - North Carolina - US

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Onslow Women's Health Fund (OWHF), a United Way Community Fund, will host the "Raising Green for the Girls" Bunco Tournament on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Sywaynks Scarlet and Gold Nightclub, 222 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville from 5:30pm to 9:00pm to raise funds for women's diagnostic health screenings.

This 10th annual event features a Bunco Tournament and Potato Bar provided by Platinum Corral. The event's Print Sponsor is Jones Onslow Electric Membership Corporation (JOEMC).

"The public is invited to join the Onslow Women's Health Fund (OWHF) for an evening of camaraderie and community spirit at the 10th Annual Raising Green for the Girls Bunco Tournament," stated OWHF Advisor, Jackie Mitchell. She continued, "Patrons will have an enjoyable time while supporting those women in our community who are under or uninsured and in need of diagnostic health screenings. It is amazing to us that this is the 10th year for our bunco fundraiser. We appreciate the continued interest and enthusiasm for the event!" Mitchell concluded, "This event gives OWHF the opportunity to remind everyone to schedule their annual health screenings."

Tickets for "Raising Green for the Girls" are $25 per person in advance. Players may register individually or as a 4-person team and seating is limited to 100 players.  Cost at the door is $25.00 as space available. Registration forms are available by calling Jackie Mitchell at 910-455-5277, by emailing jmowhf@gmail.com, or online at http://www.facebook.com/onslowwomenshealth.  Players may register by March 14th by sending a check, payable to United Way of Onslow County / Earmarked in the memo line: OWHF and mailed to OWHF, c/o Jackie Mitchell, 410 Woodhaven Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540.  Please include contact information and the name of each player with the check.

The United Way of Onslow County is a locally-based organization dedicated to strengthening lives, helping people, and improving community conditions. Learn more at: http://www.uwonslow.org/

For more information about Sywaynks Scarlet and Gold Nightclub visit: https://www.facebook.com/sywanyks.nightclub/. To learn more about Golden Corral's buffet or employment opportunities visit: http://www.goldencorral.com/. Visit JOEMC at: https://www.joemc.com/.

Media Contact
Jackie Mitchell
jmowhf@gmail.com
End
Source:Onslow Women's Health Fund
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Onslow Women's Health Fund, Bunco Fundraiser, Raising Green forthe Girls
Industry:Event
Location:Jacksonville - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paper Chaser PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share