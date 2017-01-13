News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Onslow Women's Health Fund Hosts 10th Annual Raising Green for the Girls Bunco Tournament
Onslow Women's Health Fund (OWHF) "Raising Green for the Girls" bunco fundraiser rolls in to 10th year
This 10th annual event features a Bunco Tournament and Potato Bar provided by Platinum Corral. The event's Print Sponsor is Jones Onslow Electric Membership Corporation (JOEMC).
"The public is invited to join the Onslow Women's Health Fund (OWHF) for an evening of camaraderie and community spirit at the 10th Annual Raising Green for the Girls Bunco Tournament,"
Tickets for "Raising Green for the Girls" are $25 per person in advance. Players may register individually or as a 4-person team and seating is limited to 100 players. Cost at the door is $25.00 as space available. Registration forms are available by calling Jackie Mitchell at 910-455-5277, by emailing jmowhf@gmail.com, or online at http://www.facebook.com/
The United Way of Onslow County is a locally-based organization dedicated to strengthening lives, helping people, and improving community conditions. Learn more at: http://www.uwonslow.org/
For more information about Sywaynks Scarlet and Gold Nightclub visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Jackie Mitchell
jmowhf@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse