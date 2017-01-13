News By Tag
Govt's five Insurance Firms to be on Stock Exchanges
Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, the listing will be done through fresh share issues. The government holding in these companies will slowly come down to 75% from 100%. He added that the possibility of the listing of state-run general insurers was announced in last year's budget . Listing of these companies, will lead to improved corporate governance and risk management practices.
'Public shareholdings/
New India and General Insurance Corporation have already taken nods from the board for floating their initial public offers.
Listing on the stock exchanges will automatically necessitate compliance and counting requirements of the SEBI ensuring transparency and equity in the functioning of the companies.
