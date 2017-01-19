News By Tag
The Dave Darin Show Streamed Internationally
The Dave Darin Show in New York Launches New Radio Station & Live Stream Show Brought To You By Rock Solid Talent Entertainment
We will be sponsoring and supporting his weekly show which will be available to listen to through his own radio station, you can listen & follow The Dave Darin on mixlr.com days and times of his show will be available soon.
Also you will be able to watch each show and interact with Dave Darin and the bands he interviews live streamed through our record label which will be promoted heavily on an international level for every show.
ALL inquiries for his show MUST be sent to Dave Darin as it is his show and he will be deciding who will be interviewed so please do not send your submissions or inquiries for the show to our label send to Dave Darin
There will be strict promotional guidelines to be eligible to get on the show as we will not accept lazy artists or bands you must promote your show or it will not air.
All shows Podcast's will be available on Dave Darin website Podcast archive library as well as on iTunes.
The live steam will also be available after the show on Rock Solid Talent Entertainment Facebook Page
The first LIVE show is expected to launch in 3-4 weeks with the British Rock/Grunge Band PaRaDoX dates & times will be announced soon.
Any radio stations that wish to re-broadcast or continue re-broadcasting the Dave Darin show MUST make the show listeners and ratings available for Dave to track.
This show will contain adult content so there will be a parental advisory for 18+
website/contact-
Radio Station Link- http://mixlr.com/
Show times and days will be available soon on Dave Darin website
Thank you all Phil Taylor CEO @ Rock Solid Talent Entertainment and the R.S.T.E. Admin. Team
Media Contact
Dave Darin
***@davedarin.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jan 19, 2017