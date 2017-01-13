News By Tag
Avolution Recognized in Gartner report for its Enterprise Architecture Tools capabilities
Leading industry analyst firm Gartner has evaluated Avolution and the ABACUS toolset in its latest research covering enterprise architecture tools.
Avolutions' Dr Tim O'Neill said: "We work hard to provide a tool which supports architects with a very broad range of styles and approaches to get started quickly and to achieve their business and technical goals. ABACUS is also available for either cloud-based or on-premise enterprise architecture, modeling, roadmapping and analytics."
*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools" by Samantha Searle, Philip Allega, 9 January 2017
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About ABACUS
ABACUS is used by companies worldwide to manage enterprise architecture, IT and business strategy and digital transformation. ABACUS users deliver insights and value quickly:
• Import data in minutes from SharePoint, Excel, Visio and other sources
• Choose an industry standard framework or metamodel or configure an enterprise specific metamodel
• Analyze architectures using metrics and algorithms, create future state architectures and roadmaps
• Report with rich visuals including heat maps, treemaps, timelines, lifecycles, capability spaces, trade-off diagrams, charts and dashboards
ABACUS supports Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX), Solution Architecture (SA), IT Service Management (ITSM), Business Intelligence (BI), and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). It is available either on premise or as a cloud-based web app.
