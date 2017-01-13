 
News By Tag
* Gartner
* Enterprise Architecture
* Software Architecture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greater London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Avolution Recognized in Gartner report for its Enterprise Architecture Tools capabilities

Leading industry analyst firm Gartner has evaluated Avolution and the ABACUS toolset in its latest research covering enterprise architecture tools.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gartner
Enterprise Architecture
Software Architecture

Industry:
Software

Location:
Greater London - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Reports

GREATER LONDON, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Avolution has received the highest product score for the Speeding Time to Value Use Case, and the second highest score in the Creating Signature-Ready Actionable Deliverables Use Case, two of three Use Cases in the January 2017 Gartner report "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools"*.

Avolutions' Dr Tim O'Neill said: "We work hard to provide a tool which supports architects with a very broad range of styles and approaches to get started quickly and to achieve their business and technical goals. ABACUS is also available for either cloud-based or on-premise enterprise architecture, modeling, roadmapping and analytics."

*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools" by Samantha Searle, Philip Allega, 9 January 2017

www.gartner.com/doc/3565019?ref=AnalystProfile&srcId=1-4554397745

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ABACUS

ABACUS is used by companies worldwide to manage enterprise architecture, IT and business strategy and digital transformation. ABACUS users deliver insights and value quickly:

• Import data in minutes from SharePoint, Excel, Visio and other sources
• Choose an industry standard framework or metamodel or configure an enterprise specific metamodel
• Analyze architectures using metrics and algorithms, create future state architectures and roadmaps
• Report with rich visuals including heat maps, treemaps, timelines, lifecycles, capability spaces, trade-off diagrams, charts and dashboards

ABACUS supports Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX), Solution Architecture (SA), IT Service Management (ITSM), Business Intelligence (BI), and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). It is available either on premise or as a cloud-based web app.

Download a free 30 day trial or find more information at www.avolutionsoftware.com

Follow @AvolutionAbacus on Twitter and LinkedIn

Press Enquiries:

Communications Manager, Avolution
E: comms@avolutionsoftware.com

End
Avolution PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share