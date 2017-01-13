Country(s)
Low Interest Bridging Loan Products are a Lifeline for Small Businesses
Bridgingloans.co.uk Discuss Intelligent Financing for Small Businesses and UK Start Ups
LEICESTER, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Experienced bridging loan providers across the UK are now advising small business owners, and those just starting out, to consider alternative finance options which are more affordable, quicker to negotiate and far less restrictive. When it comes to small trading outlets and those just beginning in business, having fast and convenient access to much needed funds can very often mean the difference between success and failure. In the vast majority of cases, most high street lenders such as banks and building societies are quite simply unable to match the speed and flexibility, which firms such as Bridgingloans.co.uk provide on a daily basis.
According to Bridgingloans.co.uk, the fast and affordable products they offer can serve as a indisputable lifeline for new or small businesses in need of a short-term financial boost, with many banks either unwilling or unable to lend owing to tighter restrictions and limited resources. However, the situation is not as hopeless as it may initially seem, with finance being readily available and quick to source for those with residential properties or commercial real estate to offer as security.
Fast Access to Funds
"The most obvious advantage to bridging finance is the exceptional speed at which a loan can be provided and the funds released. Whilst most commercial property loans and bank products can take weeks, or even months to arrange, applications for bridging loans can be processed in a matter of days with funds being made almost immediately. In some cases, we may even release the funds ourselves to speed things up, so that a client need never miss out on a golden opportunity again when working in tandem with our dedicated team of bridging loan specialists"
With commercial renting costs continuing to rise, many new business owners are finding it more and more difficult to stay afloat, particularly when short-term cash-flow problems start to affect things. With a low cost, short-term bridging loan, business owners can solve these shortfalls as and when they occur, using finance that is raised and secured against any combination of residential, commercial or mixed-use properties that they own. Unlike traditional lending facilities, bridging loan providers operate much more quickly and their rates of approval are much higher.
Owing to the fact that bridging loans are typically made available for a period of just 12 months, the overall amount of interest charged is much lower than almost every other type of finance which is precisely what makes this particular type of finance so attractive and affordable. Unlike most other loan products, which require monthly repayments, bridging funds are repaid in a single instalment with all of the relevant charges rolled up into the overall cost of borrowing.
An Intelligent Alternative
"Bridging loans can be acquired for any purpose whatsoever, from financing property transactions through to the funding of financial shortfalls which are only expected to last short-term. The speed and fluidity with which funds can be released means that cash can be made readily available in 3 to 5 working days, depending on the level of urgency with which the monies are needed." - Bridgingloans.co.uk
As leading bridging providers, the team at Bridgingloans.co.uk have stated on numerous occasions just how important their products are proving amongst a growing number of UK business owners in search of a fast and intelligent alternative source of funding. In particular, a lending service that dispenses with the tighter borrowing restrictions and slow timescales offered by banks and traditional providers who are unable to compete with such speed and convenience.
By providing this service, the team at Bridgingloans.co.uk firmly believe that they are helping the British Economy get back onto its feet in a time where most lenders seem to be turning their backs on small enterprises in their hour of need.
For more information, please visit the company website at www.bridigingloans.co.uk
