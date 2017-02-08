Commencement of Registration for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2017

Good News for the pilgrims waiting to explore the mesmerized beauty and spirituality of the Great Mount Kailash as registration for the highly acknowledged Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2017 had already commenced on February.

-- Good News for the pilgrims waiting to explore the mesmerized beauty and spirituality of the Great Mount Kailash as registration for the highly acknowledged Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2017 had already commenced on February 1 2017. The journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva, the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2017 is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs. Applicants applying to this holy yatra must comply with the age criteria that states the minimum age to be 18 years and maximum age limit to be 70 years as estimated on January 1 2017.This year, the yatra is schedules to take place from June 12, 2017 to September 8, 2017 via two modes namely: By Road and By Helicopter.Pilgrims can choose to take on the voyage to Kailash Mansarovar via road that is done by Luxury coach and begins from Kathmandu. Carrying the duration of 14 days 13 nights and cost of Rs. 1.22 Lakh per person, this road trip will take you to explore some of the famous destinations such as Syabrubeshi near China border, Kerung, Saga-Dongba, Mansarovar, Darchen and Yam Dwar. You can feel the scenic beauty of the Astapad excursion (With extra cost) wherein Mount Kailash is covered with eight smaller mountains in lotus shape and is resembled as one of the masterpiece that is hard to miss. The complete trip by road will fill your senses with the vibrant beauty of the Mount Kailash and the holy dip in Mansarovar Lake will fill your soul with utmost purity.Unlike the road trip, those who are unable to undertake the arduous trek of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra can perform the journey via helicopter within the duration of 10 days. It costs around Rs. 1.75 Lakh per person and mostly preferable by those who face lack of time to complete the journey by road but want to bow their heads down to Lord Shiva holy cave. The Yatra begins from Kathmandu from where it heads to NepalGunj then Simikot to Hilsa. The journey entrails you from the mesmerized beauty of the beautiful surroundings and the white snow covered land from the largest height. You enlighten your soul with the purity offered by the air of the Mount Kailash and wash away your sins by taking the holy dip in the sacred Mansarovar Lake.Keeping in mind with the current scenario of making the process through digital media, this time registration to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is kept completely online. Applicants can register themselves with us. You can contact us on any of the below mentioned details and we will get back to you with the necessary processing done on your behalf.Global Connect HospitalityO-99, First Floor, Sector-12, Noida,Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301098115 65939, 9910656710, 0120 4523341Last day of registration for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is March 15, 2017.