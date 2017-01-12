News By Tag
Key Cruise Line Executives and Industry Stakeholders Build Business and Relationships at FCCA Summit
Taking place onboard Carnival Victory, the event led to win-win situations through a series of meetings and networking events to discuss industry trends and standards and develop relationships and mutual benefits for the cruise lines and Platinum Members' companies and destinations.
"FCCA membership events like the PAMAC Cruise Summit are essential to both the members and cruise line representatives,"
"The FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit fostered more mutual growth for Platinum Members and Member Line executives,"
The Summit's four-day itinerary sparked this synergy through features ranging from sit-down dinners to one-on-one meetings between Platinum Members and cruise executives of their choice. The long-standing PAMAC Meeting allowed Platinum Members to present and discuss their latest happenings and receive input from a panel of executives.
Plus, nightly receptions offered ample networking opportunities, and tours—including water slides and close encounters with dolphins at Atlantis, Paradise Island—provided closer encounters between the group to build stronger relationships.
This event is one of many that the FCCA coordinates for its Platinum Members and Member Lines to stay at the forefront of information about both the industry and members' companies and destinations, while finding ways to maximize the benefits for all.
