Latest EzCheckprinting For QuickBooks and Quicken Will Remain Desktop Version In 2017
Halfpricesoft.com has decided EzCheckPrinting and QuickBooks virtual printer combo will remaina desktop version for security purposes. Test drive at no cost or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
ezCheckPrinting is compatible with QuickBooks online, 2017, 2016, 2015 and previous version. You can install ezCheckPrinting on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and other Windows systems to print QuickBooks/Quicken business checks on blank stock in one simple step.
"ezCheckPrinting software allows customers to print checks on blank check stock with added security as a desktop version. " said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge
To begin the 30 day trial of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, user needs to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on the machine. Potential customers can download the trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The virtual printer is an optional add-on for QuickBooks and Quicken customers to use along with ezCheckprinting business check writer. With the virtual printer, QuickBooks customers are no longer required to enter check data manually to take advantage of the blank stock printing features. Simply select this ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer as the current printer, and print checks from QuickBooks and Quicken.
Below are some unique features included in ezCheckprinting software:
-Supports unlimited clients
- Supports company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks
- Supports network version from 2-10 users
- Reprint checks from the register quickly
-Eliminates extended learning curve for those who don't have an accounting or IT background
- Supports unlimited accounts
- Supports printing unlimited number of checks
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — Eliminates high cost pre printed bank checks
- Supports both blank check stock and pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
-Supports signature image on checks to save time signing checks
- Supports multiple easy to use report features
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software
- Print recurring checks
The cost is $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), The single user version without QB compatibility can be purchased for $39.00.
To learn more about this check writer software, visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable clients. This software also assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.
