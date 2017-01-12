EIIM Digital Marketing Institute in Jaipur

 
Industry News





JAIPUR, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- EIIM is an Abbreviation of Edusolutions institute of Internet Marketing. It is one of the leading digital marketing institutes in Jaipur, well-known for offering services with the main intention of developing industry ready professional in digital marketing.

EIIM offers Digital Marketing Programme which includes website development and website management training, digital marketing training, your own free website for practical, several certifications, and free software worth thousands of rupees along with the job assistance
EIIM, The leading Digital Marketing Institute in Jaipur is well-known for offering services with the main intention of developing industry ready professional in digital marketing. It offers Digital Marketing Programme which includes website development and website management training,  digital marketing training, your own free website for practical, several certifications, and free software worth thousands of rupees along with the job assistance. All The Digital Marketing Programmes teach Digital Marketing techniques as SEO, SEM, SMM etc which is beneficial for being an SEO executive or Digital marketing professional. But EIIM Programme is not only about Digital Marketing, it's about making Internet Marketing Professionals who can develop website on their own, manage them and able to make digital marketing strategy and implement the digital marketing techniques as  SEO, SEM, SMM E-mail marketing, analytics etcetera for a business. So Digital Marketing is one of the important parts of this programme but along with it you develop your own website, manage it, and start earning from it. If you are able to develop a website and manage it along with the Digital Marketing then you will be considered a truly Internet Marketing Professional and here EIIM digital marketing training institute in Jaipur plays a vital role. EIIM is the best digital marketing institute in Jaipur as it provides practical knowledge of various Internet professional roles like Web development, Website management/Webmaster, SEO executive, Digital marketing professional etc. In this you will develop your own website (without any extra charge as the cost is included in the course fee) and using the digital marketing techniques on your own website to see results. In a nutshell this course will guide you on how to use and apply theoretical knowledge in the Real Corporate Environment and Situations. A Course that will help you now, tomorrow, years to come and also when you are the head of department in a company or starting your own business. For details of the course call at 0141 272 1652   For Course Contents Click Here (http://www.eiim.in/course/cimp-certified-internet-marketi...) Visit EIIM, for career counselling at 602, 6th Floor, Balaji Tower, Near Radisson Blu, Durgapura, Tonk Road, Jaipur-302018 Website: www.eiim.in

Jan 18, 2017 News



