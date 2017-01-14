Country(s)
Industry News
Successful HomeBridge launch at CES 2017 strengthens Volansys' lead to provide smart, connected IoT solutions
After the successful launch of its Modular IoT Gateway reference platform late last year, Volansys, 'One Stop IoT Solution Enabler', launched its latest solution HomeBridge – A Smart, Cost-effective and Multi-function IoT Gateway for Home Automation at CES® 2017, Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with showcasing various IoT solutions, it also announced its strategic partnership with Ayla Networks, a leading IoT platform provider.
"The enormous response from design manufacturers, OEMs, cloud service providers & media for HomeBridge at the CES exhibition suite suggested that 2017 will bring us closer to our potential customers' needs and we will thrive upon to serve them the best way possible and enhance our position in the IoT and connectivity space. " said Dhruvesh Patel, CTO, Volansys.
HomeBridge is highly reliable wireless ZigBee® Gateway with the quick & easy commissioning of sensors/devices & can be plugged into a standard wall outlet anywhere at home/office. It is designed to connect & control a broad range of devices such as thermostats, air conditioners, light controls, door locks, garage doors, security systems, & various appliances; it can connect 60+ such devices.
Volansys' partnership with leading IoT platform providers has opened opportunities for OEMs & device manufacturers to develop a cloud based IoT enabled appliances with pre-certification support at reduced time, capital & effort. These collaborations will further rightly place Volansys to offer IoT and connectivity solutions for Home & Industrial Automation, Utility & Energy, and Consumer Electronics.
"Looking at the potential of HomeBridge combined with our end-to-end product engineering expertise, we are already working towards making it indispensable & flexible IoT gateway solution, by adding other IoT cloud support, mobile application features and getting it pre-certified, to further shorten time to market for our customers and partners. We also plan to launch its other variants to support multiple other applications and optimize the cost further." said Dhaval Parikh, Director of Engineering, Volansys.
To know more about HomeBridge, Visit http://volansys.com/
About Volansys:
Volansys is a Silicon Valley based company delivering next generation digital transformation, product realization and data sense solutions. Since 2007, Volansys has been "'One stop solution enabler' for Product Engineering, Software Applications, Enterprise Mobility, IoT and Cloud solutions. With 300+ experienced engineers serving 70+ customers across the world, Volansys realizes ideas into life with its strong technical and domain expertise, innovative approach with on-time delivery and uncompromised quality. For more, please visit http://volansys.com or email us at business@volansys.com.
Media Contact
Bhavin Shah
Volansys LLC
+1 510 358 4310
business@volansys.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse