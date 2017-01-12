Country(s)
Afinia L301 Color Label Printer is Perfect for Home-Based Business Labeling
New "prime" label printer offers affordable, high quality label printing on demand
According to Basat Khalifa from DuraFast Label Company, an Afinia Label distributor, the new L301 competes with the Primera LX500. "Both of these compact desktop color label printers produce brilliant colors and at a high 4800dpi resolution,"
Khalifa explained that Primera Technology has dominated the entry-level color label printer market with its LX400 and LX500 color label printers – up until now. The Afinia L301, which uses HP inkjet technology and a two-cartridge system, provides the same high resolution label output (4800dpi) but at a very significant ink cost savings compared to the Primera LX400 and LX500 printers.
Though both label printers are designed for the small business owner, the Afinia L301 and Primera LX500 do have some differences.
"Where the Afinia L301 has the edge is in its ability to print 6-inch wide labels whereas the LX500 prints up to 4-inch wide labels," Khalifa explained. "The fact that the L301 uses two separate ink cartridges, a tri-color plus a separate black ink cartridges instead of just a single tri-color cartridge like the LX500, reduces the end users' ink cost quite significantly, which in turn, saves them a lot of money."
With a retail price of $1,595 USD in the United States, the Afinia L301 is an affordable choice from the beginning. "Small and home-based businesses can't afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars on high speed, high volume digital color label printers — and they don't need to," Khalifa said. "The Afinia L301 is built for low volume, high quality print jobs and is priced to appeal to this market. Plus, when businesses buy the Afinia L301 from Durafast Label Company, they will also receive $200 in free labels and a free copy of NiceLabel Designer Express 2017 label design and barcode generation software. That's $495 in bonuses with the printer purchase."
About DuraFast Label Company
DuraFast Label Company sells everything businesses of all sizes need to print their own labels including color label printers such as the Afinia L301, replacement ink cartridges, and blank labels engineered for each of the label printers the company sells.
About Afinia Label
Afinia Label manufacturers several high speed, high resolution label printers for the industrial marketplace:
