Queens Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur Presentation and Networking Night

Entrepreneur and Networking Night

End

-- If you are an entrepreneur looking for networking opportunities, here is a great event from the Queens Chamber of Commerce that can help you start up and help you grow your business.Introductions will be handled by Tom Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, followed by remarks given by Kesav Dama of Sadrine Capital. The firm has incredible connections to the financial community in New York City, where it is based, as well as to the mortgage industry, and thus this widespread network allows for a wealth of investment opportunities and growth in the ever growing distressed assets space.Panelists include: CEO Fran Biderman-Gross of Advantages, President and Founder of i-Consilium, John Iona, Partner and Co-chair of McCarter & English, Joe Daniels, CEO of LookSmart, AppAddictive, and GeoCities, Michael Onghai.Five firms will present and have a five minute Q & A session with Angel Investors.Date: January 19, 2017Check in and Networking: 5:45 PMProgram begins: 6:45 PMConclusion & networking: 8:00 PMLight refreshments and appetizers will be providedAdmission: $25 for non-members, $20 for membersLocation: Bulova Corporate Center 75-20 Astoria Blvd, East Elmhurst, NY 11370Register: http://www.queenschamber.org/ events/Entrepreneur- Presenta...