 
News By Tag
* Major Conflicts
* Solutions
* Bernardo Gomez
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ocala
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


"Un hombre de apellido error: Las sociedades futuras – El mercado global"

Discussion About Man's Past & Present Conflicts Poses Solutions
 
 
Un hombre de apellido error
Un hombre de apellido error
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Major Conflicts
* Solutions
* Bernardo Gomez

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Ocala - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

OCALA, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Justice and his sister Innocence discuss major conflicts of the past, present, and future. They talk of terrorism, violence, kidnapping, murder, as well as what religion calls sin, describing it as the errors of mankind.

This magical novel slides easily between entertainment and fiction. Its realities include knowledge of the truth, and the problems and conflicts of man in society, stemming from birth through old age. But beyond that, there is the question of eternal salvation.

Themes that don't leave issues on the sidelines carry the knowledge of God, whether it's about politics, religion, the economy, health, education, and culture. Furthermore, the false love that can be found today is pervasive. What can be expected in the future?

About the Author: Bernardo Gomez was born in Armenia, Colombia. He was the last son of a large family of eleven children in a marriage where life passed in harmony based on mutual respect. The violence in the city moved him to Cali, Valle Colombia, where he did his basic and professional studies, but without reaching the degree of doctor in political and social sciences because of political conflicts and of power in the Free University of Cali, Colombia. He currently lives in Ocala, Florida. In his retirement, he has written this book as well as the novels Los once hijos de Dona Carmen y La Felicidad Completa / The Eleven Children of Dona Carmenand La Felicidad Completa / The Complete Happiness.

"The author says he is 'extremely satisfied and with joy knowing I wrote what I wanted to say to society.' We are proud to be the publisher of this book that strives to bring readers to their highest potential as they consider the problems of the world,"said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

UN HOMBRE DE APELLIDO ERROR: LAS SOCIEDADES FUTURAS – EL MERCADO GLOBAL / A MAN WITH A LAST NAME ERROR: FUTURE SOCIETIES – THE GLOBAL MARKET (ISBN: 8-1-68181-643-2) is now available for $17 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/BernardoGomez or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Major Conflicts, Solutions, Bernardo Gomez
Industry:Books
Location:Ocala - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share