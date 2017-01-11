News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Un hombre de apellido error: Las sociedades futuras – El mercado global"
Discussion About Man's Past & Present Conflicts Poses Solutions
This magical novel slides easily between entertainment and fiction. Its realities include knowledge of the truth, and the problems and conflicts of man in society, stemming from birth through old age. But beyond that, there is the question of eternal salvation.
Themes that don't leave issues on the sidelines carry the knowledge of God, whether it's about politics, religion, the economy, health, education, and culture. Furthermore, the false love that can be found today is pervasive. What can be expected in the future?
About the Author: Bernardo Gomez was born in Armenia, Colombia. He was the last son of a large family of eleven children in a marriage where life passed in harmony based on mutual respect. The violence in the city moved him to Cali, Valle Colombia, where he did his basic and professional studies, but without reaching the degree of doctor in political and social sciences because of political conflicts and of power in the Free University of Cali, Colombia. He currently lives in Ocala, Florida. In his retirement, he has written this book as well as the novels Los once hijos de Dona Carmen y La Felicidad Completa / The Eleven Children of Dona Carmenand La Felicidad Completa / The Complete Happiness.
"The author says he is 'extremely satisfied and with joy knowing I wrote what I wanted to say to society.' We are proud to be the publisher of this book that strives to bring readers to their highest potential as they consider the problems of the world,"said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
UN HOMBRE DE APELLIDO ERROR: LAS SOCIEDADES FUTURAS – EL MERCADO GLOBAL / A MAN WITH A LAST NAME ERROR: FUTURE SOCIETIES – THE GLOBAL MARKET (ISBN: 8-1-68181-643-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse