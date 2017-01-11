 
Hunter And The Dirty Jacks Releasing New Single "Salt Whiskey" On January 20th, 2017

Spectra Music Group recording artist Hunter And The Dirty Jacks are releasing "Salt Whiskey," which is the second single off their hit Southern Rock album "Double Barrel." "Salt Whiskey" is now available for pre-order on digital platforms worldwide.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Spectra Music Group recording artist Hunter And The Dirty Jacks are releasing "Salt Whiskey," which is the second single off their hit Southern Rock album "Double Barrel."

"Salt Whiskey" is now available for pre-order on digital platforms worldwide.

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks are an Americana rock and roll band based in Southern California. Think throwbacks and songwriting style like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors paired with a modern edge like the Rival Sons, Black Keys, Jack White, Mumford And Sons, and Chris Robinson Brotherhood, in a young, hip, accessible package.

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks are the band. Retro Fresh Rock & Roll is the sound. Infectious riffs, soaring vocals and bedrock solid grooves propel the Dirty Jacks extremely high energy, emotionally compelling performances. Fronted by lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Ackerman, and anchored by Jon Siembieda and Carmelo Bonaventura on guitar, Aaron Barnes on bass, Brian Lara on drums, with Moana Avvenenti on vocals, they are a blues-infused rock and roll force that is not to be missed.

Their music has been featured on the following:  NASCAR, MTV Real World, MTV Road Rules, MTV Extreme / All-Star Challenge, All Discovery Networks (13 channels including Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Science, Destination America, OWN, etc.), Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Total Divas, The Ruckers, Lookbook, Take, Best Ink, Bad Girls Club, Bad Girls All Star Battle, Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, Oxygen Network, Nitro Circus and Rob
Dyrdek's Ridiculousness.

Pre-Order your copy of "Salt Whiskey" by Hunter and The Dirty Jacks on iTunes today:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/salt-whiskey-single/id1...

Call and request "Salt Whiskey" from the album "Single Barrel"  by Hunter and The Dirty Jacks at your favorite radio station today!

The official website for Hunter and The Dirty Jacks may be found at http://www.hunterandthedirtyjacks.com

Follow Hunter and The Dirty Jacks on Twitter @DirtyJacksLive

The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Media Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
