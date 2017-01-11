Jae Nash of Girl Power Hour Radio Kicks off New Year Helping Business Owners Secure Top Media

Nash has teamed up with Rolling Out Magazine's Yvette Caslin to give Business Owners Tips to Secure Media with Power Pitches

GPH Power Breakfast_Jae Nash

Contact

Tamika Morrison

T.MORRISON AGENCY

***@tmorrisonpr.com Tamika MorrisonT.MORRISON AGENCY

End

-- Radio Personality, Speaker and Creator of Girl Power Hour Radio show, Jae Nash is poised to bring 'girl power' to the forefront in 2017.In a first of a series of empowerment breakfasts geared to inform women in business and those seeking success in all facets of life, Jae will host Rolling Out Magazine's Writer, Image Architect, & Significance Marketer, Yvette Caslin to share insider secrets to securing editorial placements in "The Power Pitch: How to Secure Editorial Coverage for your Brand".The event will take place in Atlanta at J. Christopher's in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, January 18th at 10 am. A full breakfast is included and RSVP's (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-breakfast-presented-by-girl-power-hour-on-iheart-radio-tickets-30693841105)are mandatory. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-breakfast-presented-by-girl-power-hour-on-iheart-radio-tickets-30693841105About Jae Nash:A fun-loving Midwest girl, Judy "Jae" Nash is a free-spirit from Indianapolis who had dreams ofsuccess, love, and fame and she happened to find them all.As a multimedia personality, "Jae" has more than 12 years of experience in the entertainment and sports industries as a radio personality, producer, TV host and actress.She's the creator of Girl Power Hour Radio, a syndicated global lifestyle radio platform and is a former cast mate on VH1's Tough Love: Co-Ed. Her spunky and honest personality has always drawn countless listeners to her radio shows and captivated television viewers each week on Tough Love, making her a fan favorite.As the host of the syndicated, Girl Power Hour Radio, this John Maxwell Team Speaker believesthat Hope and Faith are the cornerstones of success.On her many platforms, Jae shares her experience overcoming the sudden death of a spouse, bouncing back from financial despair and breathing 'new life' into her purpose in spite of life's detours.Girl Power Hour Radio airs live every Friday from 11 am - Noon on iHeartRadio & Clear One Radio with playbacks every Sunday on WMRO in Gallatin, TN.