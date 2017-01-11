 
Have an itch to write? Need inspiration? Enter our calls for submission

Dreaming Big Publications is currently accepting submissions for several short story collections, which range from science fiction to historical fiction. Some, but not all, collections will offer payment.
 
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're a writer looking for a new story idea, you've come to the right place. Dreaming Big Publications is hosting an open call for submissions to fill several short story collections.

Have an interest in science fiction? Try your hand at our "Fresh Starts" collection, which examines the creation or destruction of a planet and the lifeforms on it. If horror is more your style, submit to "Clowns and Dolls," which features—you got it—clowns and dolls. If you're an animal-lover, you may be drawn to "Through Our Eyes," which includes stories from the perspective of animals (think stray cats and dogs) and benefits a local animal shelter.

We prefer stories between 5,000 and 10,000 words, but some collections require more specific word counts. Some collections also offer very specific prompts involving video games or other world creations.

Acceptance of written work is not guaranteed. Editors will evaluate all submissions. If accepted, some collections offer payment or royalty shares, and some will not offer payment. Please visit dreamingbigpublications.com and click the Calls for Submission tab under Opportunities for more information. Or, please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/open-calls.html

