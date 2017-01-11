News By Tag
MFG.com Report Assesses the Impact of President-Elect Trump's Policies on U.S. Manufacturing
Marketplace Buyers and Suppliers share detailed insights on key provisions
According to the report,there is broad-based support for the trade, job and immigration policies the president-elect has proposed. While there is some skepticism from those who invest in offshore sourcing, both Buyers and Suppliers agreed that these new policy directions will have positive impacts for U.S. manufacturing. In addition, when it comes to U.S. manufacturing's relationship with China there is considerable support for labeling China a currency manipulator and for leveling tariffs on Chinese products. While Buyers are resistant to higher tariffs (30 to 45 percent, as stated by the President-elect)
Bo Hagler, chief executive officer of MFG.com, said, "With likely plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and implement major tariff and tax law changes, it is crucial to understand the possible impacts facing the manufacturing industry. Having so many manufacturing marketplace members gives us access to wide-ranging individuals and a unique portal to their insights, areas of concern and sources of optimism. With this information, we hope to prepare the nation and the manufacturing industry for what is to come and better align ourselves for a more successful future."
Interested parties can download the free report by visiting the MFG.com website here (http://communications.mfg.com/
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking contract manufacturing services with qualified job shops around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?
