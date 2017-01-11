News By Tag
ZombieSwipe mobile game released!
Zombieswipe mobile game will swipe the floor with the competition.
ZombieSwipe is a new type of defensive game.
You have to keep Stacey - our beautiful young damsel in distress - safe from all the zombies and other kinds of monsters that want to eat her!
Save Stacey by using fast swipe actions and crazy weaponry!
Smash Zombies, unravel mummies and rip werewolves apart by using different swiping techniques, swipe as your life depends on it (well Stacey's life does depend on it)! An arsenal of extreme but funny weaponry will be at your disposal in the store and combos of your obliterating actions will push your scores and coin treasury to new heights!
Game Features:
► New kind of defensive game!
► Full 3D gameplay!
► Completely interactable enemies.
► Smash, unravel, rip apart monsters.
► Cool traps and weapons.
► All weapons and traps are completely upgradeable.
► Funny combo system
About DAE Studios NV – a young, creative and energetic company that offers cutting edge 3D services to a broad range of customers. Our mission is twofold: creating stunning games to bring entertainment and education to the next level, and extrapolate game technologies to other markets and industries to offer experiences few have ever seen. The future is now!
We are all about creating games that are both uniquely playable and extremely fun. Focusing on clear interplay of features and functionality – fun and education – from your perspective. We bring experience, creativity and technology to the table. Whether you want a casual or serious game, 2D or 3D, we are up to the task!
###
Google Play: https://play.google.com/
iOS App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/
ZombieSwipe website: www.zombieswipe.net
ZombieSwipe Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Company website: www.daestudios.be
Additional Press Info:
• Presskit with screenshots and video material : http://www.zombieswipe.net/
• Presskit() for Distribute() : https://dodistribute.com/
Media Contact
Marin Brouwers
DAE Studios NV
marin@daestudios.be
End
