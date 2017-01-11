News By Tag
Why is solid personal branding vital to business success for women?
Learn the keys to branding success in a free Business Women's Symposium at the University of Hartford
Presenters Jenny Drescher and Ellen Feldman Ornato will lead an invigorating, confidence-building session that is designed to teach professional women how to construct a powerful personal brand. If you can master the ability to create and maintain a strong, flexible, connected presence, you will find that you have an advantage in networking, speaking, selling, and more. This session will uncover five ways to amp up confidence so you can lead and sell like a winner.
The Power and Progress Business Women's Symposium is sponsored by the University of Hartford's Women's Business Center in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Farmington Bank, and Tonsha Marketing Agency.
This event is free to attend, but registration is required. To sign up, visit www.hartford.edu/
When: Wednesday, January 25 (storm date: January 26), 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Where: The University of Hartford Entrepreneurial Center, 1265 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT
About The University of Hartford's Entrepreneurial Center
The University of Hartford's Entrepreneurial Center (EC) provides hands-on coaching and business training for new and expanding small businesses, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs, throughout Connecticut. Part of the nationally-renowned Barney School of Business, the EC helps small business owners and employees to gain the business skills needed to succeed in the marketplace through business advising, technical assistance, educational programs, and networking events. The Women's Business Center, which specializes in serving women in business, is the largest initiative of the EC. For more information, visit www.hartford.edu/
