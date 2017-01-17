Germaine Moody Appears At 'Dirty South House Arrest' Premiere In Atlanta

ATLANTA
Germaine Moody, Andrea Kelly, Rodney Perry
Jan. 17, 2017
-- Atlanta's entertainment industry kicked off in full swing for 2017 with the Red Carpet premiere of writer and director Daphne Hayes' latest film "Dirty South House Arrest" on January 15th, starring LaTavia Roberson (original member of Destiny's Child), Emmanual Hudson, Rodney Perry, comedians Pierre Edwards DC Young Fly and more. Hayes creativity, drive and talents landed her notable projects such as Vampire Diaries, The Game, Million Dollar Arm, and The Blind Side, to name a few. The celebrity guest list for the evening included an array of global business leaders, public figures and famiiar faces of film, music and television. Best-selling author, investor and networking guru Germaine Moody was amongst the list to support friend Daphne Hayes. "Daphne is amazing and her talent speaks for itself. The film was so much fun and all of the actors truly delivered great performances. If you want a great laugh with a great message at the same time, definitely check it out this movie", expressed Germaine. Learn more about the "Dirty South House Arrest" film, cast/crew and synopsis at http://www.dirtysouthhousearrest.com
