Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
PGE Doubled the In-Stock Inventory Available For Sale in the Last 12 Months

PGE (Power Generation Enterprises, Inc.), one of the leaders in facilitating and structuring sales of new and pre-owned generators, marine power systems and power plants have doubled their in-stock inventory for 2016.
 
 
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- PGE (Power Generation Enterprises, Inc.), one of the leaders in facilitating and structuring sales of new and pre-owned generators, marine power systems and power plants have doubled their in-stock inventory for 2016.

PGE is one of the prominent companies known for providing the perfect solution for various power system's needs. With the headquarters in North Hollywood, California, they offer the best deals on an array of power generation products such as generators, power plants, engines and other related accessories. As previously mentioned, PGE has successfully increased over twofold the amount of equipment available to potential clients, reaffirming their dedication to providing world class services in these past 12 months.

Power generation is a continuously evolving fast paced industry and PGE is renowned for delivering on diverse power system needs. A customer can easily find almost any type of generator, power plant and engines at a special price. Acquiring products such as marine power systems is not an easy task, and most companies in need of these products find it difficult to break the perfect deal. Businesses such as PGE, help these companies by providing customized sales solution.

The broad range of power generation products offered by PGE includes high-end generators, engines, and power plants by industry leaders like Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU and Waukesha., etc. primarily from 100kW to 2500kW and greater. Supported by expert guidance from its responsive and skilled staff committed to assisting clients to find the finest and most appropriate power solution for their specific requirements and budget.

If you are looking for a particular product, you can submit a request for equipment by visiting their website, also people can sell their equipment's easily by filling a simple form. For any other queries email them at sales@powergenenterprises.com or give a call at +1.818.484.8550.

About the company:

Power Generation Enterprise Inc. (http://www.powergenenterprises.com/) offers best sales solutions of new and used marine power systems and power generation products of all types. With an established track record they provide sales pipeline solutions to companies providing all their power needs.

Media Contact
Victor Seropian
818-484-8550
***@powergenenterprises.com
Source:Power Generation Enterprises, Inc.
Email:***@powergenenterprises.com
