New Lingoport Suite Releases for Continuous Software Globalization
New releases include Lingoport Resource Manager 3.1 (LRM) and Dashboard 5.6.
LRM automates translation updates in line with new software development within each sprint and release. The automation and verification provided by LRM, make the otherwise tedious process of extracting and committing localization updates to source code easy and simple. No more chasing files for momentum-killing iterative updates. Multilingual QA activities are also automatically facilitated. LRM 3.1 features include:
• Support for ICU MessageFormat (i.e. pluralization and gender variables)
• More flexible prep kit creation and handling of duplicate file names – gives greater localization file management flexibility
Lingoport Dashboard 5.6 provides visual processing of internationalization and localization within the full Suite of Lingoport Products – including LRM. Dashboard 5.6 features include:
• Highlighting of favorite projects
• A quality gate indicator, quickly showing compliance and estimated technical debt
• Further hyperlinks within Dashboard data sections, providing greater ease of use
• Faster drill down analysis of remediation issues and completion
• More historical analysis functionality
For more release information, please see: http://wiki.lingoport.com/
"Most developers do not start their day looking forward to chasing down and managing files that will need localization updates for each sprint. When you multiply that times the amount of development teams and frequent iterations, the problem begs for automation. This eliminates human error, handling time and additional human factors like putting off localization in favor of other development."
To learn more about the Lingoport Suite please visit: http://lingoport.com/
About Lingoport
Lingoport provides software and professional services that enable globally-focused companies to create and maintain products that work elegantly in every language and locale. The Lingoport Suite includes Globalyzer, Lingoport Resource Manager and Lingoport Dashboard, working together to simplify internationalization and localization of source code in every sprint and release. For more details, please visit http://lingoport.com.
Contact
Mike Black
***@lingoport.com
