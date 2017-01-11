 
News By Tag
* Software, Computers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


New Lingoport Suite Releases for Continuous Software Globalization

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Software, Computers

Industry:
Software

Location:
Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
Projects

BOULDER, Colo. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Lingoport has released a new edition of its product suite. The Lingoport Suite integrates software internationalization (i18n) and localization (L10n) into everyday software development activities. With companies launching and adapting their software for global markets faster than ever, there is a burden on delivering a high quality user experience that handles locale requirements gracefully, including language, cultural formatting and adaptability.

New releases include Lingoport Resource Manager 3.1 (LRM) and Dashboard 5.6.

LRM automates translation updates in line with new software development within each sprint and release. The automation and verification provided by LRM, make the otherwise tedious process of extracting and committing localization updates to source code easy and simple. No more chasing files for momentum-killing iterative updates. Multilingual QA activities are also automatically facilitated. LRM 3.1 features include:

• Support for ICU MessageFormat (i.e. pluralization and gender variables)
• More flexible prep kit creation and handling of duplicate file names – gives greater localization file management flexibility

Lingoport Dashboard 5.6 provides visual processing of internationalization and localization within the full Suite of Lingoport Products – including LRM. Dashboard 5.6 features include:

• Highlighting of favorite projects
• A quality gate indicator, quickly showing compliance and estimated technical debt
• Further hyperlinks within Dashboard data sections, providing greater ease of use
• Faster drill down analysis of remediation issues and completion
• More historical analysis functionality

For more release information, please see: http://wiki.lingoport.com/LRM_Release_Notes and http://wiki.lingoport.com/Dashboard_Release_Notes.

"Most developers do not start their day looking forward to chasing down and managing files that will need localization updates for each sprint. When you multiply that times the amount of development teams and frequent iterations, the problem begs for automation. This eliminates human error, handling time and additional human factors like putting off localization in favor of other development." explained Adam Asnes, Lingoport CEO. "These updates and globalization issues are important. You need to be able to instantly see and manage them as well as automate and compress their timing. This way you avoid treating global customers like second class users by letting new features fall behind."

To learn more about the Lingoport Suite please visit: http://lingoport.com/products

About Lingoport

Lingoport provides software and professional services that enable globally-focused companies to create and maintain products that work elegantly in every language and locale. The Lingoport Suite includes Globalyzer, Lingoport Resource Manager and Lingoport Dashboard, working together to simplify internationalization and localization of source code in every sprint and release. For more details, please visit http://lingoport.com.

Contact
Mike Black
***@lingoport.com
End
Source:Lingoport
Email:***@lingoport.com
Posted By:***@lingoport.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Computers
Industry:Software
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lingoport, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share