Pacific Timesheet Streamlines User Access with Microsoft Azure Active Directory
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Pacific Timesheet, the enterprise time, expense, asset and log management tool used by leading companies worldwide, announced today its new seamless cloud-to-cloud integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Pacific Timesheet customers using their Microsoft network can now access their Pacific Timesheet applications using user credentials managed in Active Directory. The connection between Azure AD and Pacific Timesheet will allow customers to rapidly adopt Pacific Timesheet while complying with an IT department's cloud security policies.
"We are extremely excited to announce our integration of Microsoft Azure Active Directory with Pacific Timesheet. It's a boon to any organization that needs to deploy and manage its user-base flexibly and fast. With this Azure Active Directory integration, Pacific Timesheet's customers will now have a bullet-proof turn-key single sign-on solution when using Pacific Timesheet in the cloud," said Ronald Kfoury, President and CEO of Pacific Timesheet. "Pacific Timesheet, a long-time Microsoft partner, is pleased to extend our relationship by completing this integration. In addition, our customers' users will now be able to seamlessly connect with Pacific Timesheet through their Microsoft network or Office 365 account."
"We are glad Pacific Timesheet now supports Microsoft Azure Active Directory for single sign-on access across its mobile- and cloud-based solutions," said Alex Simons, Director of Program Manager, Azure Active Directory at Microsoft. "Simplifying access to best-of-breed apps such as Pacific Timesheet, is key to improving productivity."
At the core of the Pacific Timesheet Azure Active Directory integration is streamlined single sign-on access:
1. The Pacific Timesheet and Azure Active Directory will immediately enable single sign-on (SSO) for Pacific Timesheet customers. In addition, the integration will allow administrators centralized control over Pacific Timesheet user authentication and password management.
2. This Pacific Timesheet Azure Active Directory integration is built upon Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) 2.0, a leading authentication protocol that dramatically reduces security risks and provides protection against phishing and other security threats.
3. The Pacific Timesheet Azure Active Directory integration will provide users secure access to Pacific Timesheet using their AD credentials on any device. New customers can easily setup and try Pacific Timesheet's Azure AD authentication by connecting with Pacific Timesheet through the Azure Active Directory Marketplace.
4. Pacific Timesheet will now also be easily accessible through Office 365, when Office 365 is integrated with Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory.
Pacific Timesheet's time, expense and asset tracking tools are used by more than 3,000 companies and subsidiaries in many industries such as Construction, Field Services, Pharma, Manufacturing and Services. Given that its applications can touch virtually every employee, Azure Active Directory single-sign-
About Pacific Timesheet
Pacific Timesheet is a leading provider of cloud-based time tracking, expense reports, asset and log tracking applications for construction, field services, manufacturing, services and more than forty industries. Known for its flexibility, Pacific Timesheet supports any user device, as well as a variety of complex labor, accrual and validation rules that reduce errors and increase the speed of processing data for payroll, costing and billing. Built on platform, database, and browser-independent technologies, Pacific Timesheet can be implemented as a cloud service or on-premise. Pacific Timesheet's integrations with more than 300 payroll, accounting and ERP systems, as well as single-sign-
