Charles E. Henry Gives Daily Motivation In New Self-help Book Up And Moving

Author Charles E. Henry Helps Readers Start The New Year Off On The Right Track By Providing Motivation And Inspiration To Keep You Moving Forward.
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone's buzzing about their new goals and ambitions now that 2017 is here. We've prepared and planned to start fresh, be more strategic and pursue our callings. But there's one thing that we all need as we move forward and that's daily motivation. A healthy addition of motivation can boost our confidence, help us obtain more courage and especially benefit us when ever we're going through stubborn seasons. Charles E. Henry has written Up and Moving: 365 Days of Motivation and Inspiration (NyreePress, ISBN 978-1945304170, $14.99)  to help readers be refreshed, inspired and motivated daily.


"This book is to be used as part of your daily journey towards becoming the best possible you," says Henry in his Introduction. "Ponder these thoughts shared, and ask yourself the following: How does this apply to my life? What steps can I take today to become better? Who can I begin helping today to become a better person? "


In Up and Moving, you'll receive enthusiastic messages to help spur you to do what's on your heart to do, and you'll be challenged to do it well. Each day, you'll be encouraged with an important note that you can come back to reference anytime you need it.

"Mr. Henry did a spectacular job at writing important motivational tips for every day of the year that gives us exactly what we need to get the job done," says Kennisha Thornton, the President and CEO of NyreePress. "He's highly encouraging and his spirit of excellence and inspirational shines through every page."

Up and Moving: 365 Days of Motivation and Inspirational was published by NyreePress Literary Group and is now available online where books are sold.

Learn more by visiting http://nyreepress.com.
