January 2017
Tours Of Zion Are Best Started In Las Vegas

Starting your Zion Canyon tour in Las Vegas is a smart thing to do, and using Bindlestiff Tours is even smarter.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Zion Canyon has become one of the most popular national parks to visit over the course if the past two years, partially due to the success of the "Find Your Park" advertising campaign that educated the public on the benefits of exploring the spaces controlled by the National Parks Department.  While this very effective campaign advertised the national parks of the American southwest, they did not favor one park over another, so the question became "why did Zion Canyon become so much more popular than the others?" The answer is probably more geographic than anything else.

Zion Canyon is located roughly two hours driving distance from Las Vegas, which means that it is one of the most accessible parks in the United States due to the fact that it is within a reasonable driving time from a major city.  When planning a trip to a national park, visitors must realize that the majority of national parks are quite remote and far from a major city.  Drive times to national parks are generally around a half day or more, and due to the fact that most citizens or visitors from other countries do not live within the driving range, they are going to have to fly to the nearest city before setting out on their journey.  Because Las Vegas is such a tourist destination in its own right, the amount of hotels, restaurants and flights to and from the city are more favorable for tourists than other cities like Salt Lake.  Las Vegas is the natural choice for those who want to experience a mini vacation within a vacation, or simply use the city as a starting point.

Another popular aspect of the Zion tour is the fact that many touring companies operate using Las Vegas as their starting point.  Bindlestiff Tours will actually pick you up at your hotel room or a common meeting area to begin your trip.  Using a service like theirs, you can relax in a luxury hotel room before being transported in comfort to the park for a day of exploration.

If you would like more information about Zion Canyon tours from Bindlestiff Tours, you can view their packages here: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/national-parks-t...

