EclecticIQ partners with SenseCy to bring leading Cyber Threat Intelligence technology to the Israeli cyber community

-- SenseCy, an innovative Israeli provider of human-curated intelligence to financial institutions, corporates, and governments, has formed a partnership with EclecticIQ, the industry-leading builder of analyst-centric technologies that turn cyber threat intelligence into business value.In the partnership, SenseCy will deliver its unique cyber intelligence through EclecticIQ Platform to its customers, and will support EclecticIQ with bringing its products to the Israeli market.SenseCy produces intelligence reports to accompany technical data on indicators of compromise (IoC) delivered in STIX format . STIX, or Structured Threat Information eXpression, is a structured language and OASIS standard for cyber threat intelligence (CTI) that enables better analysis, automated information sharing, and faster response to cyber threats.SenseCy analysts have extensive expertise on EclecticIQ Platform as active users of the technology as well as members of EclecticIQ's Customer Advisory Board responsible for providing continuous feedback to the company. As part of the relationship, SenseCy will beta-test new versions of EclecticIQ Platform, working directly with clients and end users to gather feedback for EclecticIQ on functionality, requirements, and desired features.Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ, said:Shai Arbel, Co-CEO of SenseCy, adds:EclecticIQ and SenseCy will be joining forces at Cybertech 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 30 – February 1, 2017. Visit their booth or contact info@eclecticiq.com to schedule a demo in advance.EclecticIQ works with large enterprises, governments and MSSPs to improve cyber threat detection, prevention and response.EclecticIQ's analyst-centric EclecticIQ Platform boosts effectiveness of Threat Intelligence practices and intelligence-driven SOC and CERT operations. EclecticIQ Platform automatically collects intelligence from diverse sources; enables collaborative internal workflows; integrates with enterprise security technologies;and supports secure exchanges using STIX/TAXII with external information-sharing communities.The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator."EclecticIQ is a member of OASIS CTI TC and affiliate member of FS-ISAC.For more information, visit www.EclecticIQ.com SenseCy aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all cyber intelligence needs.SenseCy is focused on delivering effective cyber intelligence. Our cyber intelligence operation is based on strong OSINT and deep Virtual HUMINT™ capabilities, delivering actionable and relevant intelligence to financial institutions, corporate businesses, governments and others.SenseCy delivers intelligence based on a Virtual HUMINT™ methodology:• Comprehensive linguistic expertise – Russian, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Turkish and other languages• Wide coverage of OSINT and deep web sources, including password-protected platforms and secret social networks, IRC networks, and encrypted mobile apps (e.g. Telegram).• In-house malware analysis• Cyber incident lifecycle mitigation (planning, attack, and post event)For more information, visit www.SenseCy.com