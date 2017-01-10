Country(s)
EclecticIQ partners with SenseCy to bring leading Cyber Threat Intelligence technology to the Israeli cyber community
* SenseCy deploys EclecticIQ Platform for delivery of timely, relevant, human-curated intelligence to its clients
* SenseCy supports entry of EclecticIQ products for the Israeli market
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SenseCy, an innovative Israeli provider of human-curated intelligence to financial institutions, corporates, and governments, has formed a partnership with EclecticIQ, the industry-leading builder of analyst-centric technologies that turn cyber threat intelligence into business value.
In the partnership, SenseCy will deliver its unique cyber intelligence through EclecticIQ Platform to its customers, and will support EclecticIQ with bringing its products to the Israeli market.
SenseCy produces intelligence reports to accompany technical data on indicators of compromise (IoC) delivered in STIX format. STIX, or Structured Threat Information eXpression, is a structured language and OASIS standard for cyber threat intelligence (CTI) that enables better analysis, automated information sharing, and faster response to cyber threats.
SenseCy analysts have extensive expertise on EclecticIQ Platform as active users of the technology as well as members of EclecticIQ's Customer Advisory Board responsible for providing continuous feedback to the company. As part of the relationship, SenseCy will beta-test new versions of EclecticIQ Platform, working directly with clients and end users to gather feedback for EclecticIQ on functionality, requirements, and desired features.
Joep Gommers, CEO of EclecticIQ, said: "We are excited to deepen our relationship with SenseCy through this partnership. In addition to showing true leadership in developing effective methods for penetrating adversaries' networks, SenseCy has also helped us to improve EclecticIQ Platform for the entire intelligence community through their valuable feedback based on practical, hands-on work in the CTI field."
Shai Arbel, Co-CEO of SenseCy, adds: "The EclecticIQ Platform empowers SenseCy's CTI analysts by providing them with a comprehensive workspace, allowing the delivery of actionable intelligence in various formats. We are excited to announce this partnership with a global market leader such as EclecticIQ, and we are thrilled to bring this applied CTI technology to the Israeli market."
EclecticIQ and SenseCy will be joining forces at Cybertech 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 30 – February 1, 2017. Visit their booth or contact info@eclecticiq.com to schedule a demo in advance.
About EclecticIQ
EclecticIQ works with large enterprises, governments and MSSPs to improve cyber threat detection, prevention and response.
EclecticIQ's analyst-centric EclecticIQ Platform boosts effectiveness of Threat Intelligence practices and intelligence-
The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator."
EclecticIQ is a member of OASIS CTI TC and affiliate member of FS-ISAC.
For more information, visit www.EclecticIQ.com.
About SenseCy
SenseCy aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all cyber intelligence needs.
SenseCy is focused on delivering effective cyber intelligence. Our cyber intelligence operation is based on strong OSINT and deep Virtual HUMINT™ capabilities, delivering actionable and relevant intelligence to financial institutions, corporate businesses, governments and others.
SenseCy delivers intelligence based on a Virtual HUMINT™ methodology:
• Comprehensive linguistic expertise – Russian, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Turkish and other languages
• Wide coverage of OSINT and deep web sources, including password-protected platforms and secret social networks, IRC networks, and encrypted mobile apps (e.g. Telegram).
• In-house malware analysis
• Cyber incident lifecycle mitigation (planning, attack, and post event)
For more information, visit www.SenseCy.com.
Contact
Martin Voorzanger
Director of Marketing
***@eclecticiq.com
